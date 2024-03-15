New York Yankees vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Clarke Schmidt vs. Quinn Priester

The Yankees continue to put their fans through the wringer with the latest conflicting reports about Aaron Judge. The captain has been dealing with some core soreness and was not present for morning batting practice — though it’s best that player and team exercise the utmost caution for these meaningless Grapefruit League games. Judge is not in the lineup for tonight’s game against the Pirates and isn’t expected to play tomorrow either, though the Yankees still manage to roll out one of their stronger spring lineups for this evening’s contest.

Clarke Schmidt has looked solid in his first three spring training starts, posting a FIP (2.49) less than half his ERA (5.19) as he’s reined in the walks and has yet to give up a home run. He has been working alongside Marcus Stroman to hone his sinker and the early results are promising, the pitch gaining more than one mph of velocity from last year and with more horizontal movement.

Quinn Priester was selected by Pittsburgh with the 18th overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft and was a consensus top-five organizational prospect by the start of the 2023 season. He made his debut on July 17th last season and had quite a rough go of it thanks to elevated walk and home run rates, finishing the season 3-3 in ten appearances (eight starts), with a 7.74 ERA and 6.74 FIP in 50 innings. The 23-year-old righty throws five pitches — sinker, slider, four-seamer, curveball, and changeup — each at least ten percent of the time, the sinker helping him to a 53-percent ground-ball rate and the slider inducing a 41.4-percent whiff rate.

Even though the big boys in Judge and Giancarlo Stanton are absent from tonight’s Yankees lineup, there is still plenty of pop. The first five of Alex Verdugo, Juan Soto, Gleyber Torres, Anthony Rizzo, and Anthony Volpe are all Opening Day locks (albeit perhaps not in that order). They also roll out two catchers tonight, Jose Trevino getting reps behind the plate while Austin Wells is the DH.

The Pirates lineup is a wide spectrum when it comes to Opening Day status. There’s only one core player in Jack Suwinski, with the rest either prospects who spent most of 2023 in the upper-minors (Nick Gonzales, Jack Brannigan) or veteran non-roster invitees hoping to break camp with the major league team (old friend Billy McKinney, Gilberto Celestino).

How to watch

Location: George M. Steinbrenner Field — Tampa, FL

First pitch: 6:35 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES Network, SportsNet Pittsburgh (away broadcast)

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9 FM

Online stream: YES App, MLB.tv

