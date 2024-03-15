Yankees Mailbag: Soto’s batting order and Volpe’s second chance

Good afternoon everyone, it’s time to dive back into the mailbag and answer some of your questions. Remember to send in your questions for our weekly call by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.

Erick S. asks: A lot has been said about Soto preferring to hit third, or at least, hitting better third than second. Has he ever had someone behind him like Judge (most likely not). How do at-bats of him hitting second with high level protection compare to him hitting second with less worthy protection or hitting third?

I think it’s fair to say that Soto hasn’t had another top-five player in the game to hit behind him like he has in Judge now, but he certainly hasn’t had slouches penciled in next to him — most recently, he had Manny Machado protecting him in San Diego, and when the Nationals won it all in 2019, Anthony Rendon posted an elite .319/.412/.598 season with 34 homers to lead the team offensively.

As for his comfort hitting in the three-hole, it’s true that he had most of his success there last season, posting a .982 OPS in 112 games as opposed to a .729 OPS in 39 games as the No. 2 hitter. However, that’s a much smaller sample size for the latter, and it’s not like this is a trend throughout his career — in 2019, Soto was most often in the cleanup slot behind Rendon, and he raked to the tune of a .953 OPS in 130 games there. Ultimately, the game has adapted to hitting your best players as early in the lineup as you can, and it makes the most sense to have Soto sitting second in the Yankees’ 2024 lineup, so I imagine when push comes to shove the team will try that out of the gate. If, for some reason, it truly ends up bothering Soto’s performance, then they’ll make some adjustments, but expect that to be what they lead off the year with.

VolpeDiehard asks: My username expresses my affinity and undying loyalty to Anthony Volpe, so I must followup with a reasonable Volpe question:

Last year, Volpe had one of the most unusual rookie seasons in recent history, going 20/20 with a Gold Glove, but only receiving a single 3rd place ROY vote and an 81 OPS+ ... With that being said, I’m extremely high on Volpe, and even more so now that he’s flattened his swing, and he’s been getting a lot of strong results, both velocity wise and in the way that he has been spraying the ball around the field. My personal projection for Volpe is .260/.340/.440, with at least 30+, if not 40+ steals, to go along with 15ish homers and 25+ 2B’s. Am I crazy? If so, what would you think Volpe’s sophomore season will look like?

You’re certainly more bullish on Volpe overall than most projections, though I share some of that enthusiasm and hold a spark of hope for the player that I and many others hoped was emerging early last year. Volpe’s adjustments after progressing a level throughout his professional career are promising, though not something to bank on entirely. As mentioned, however, Volpe has made some major adjustments to his swing already and appears to be playing towards a more balanced approach than the one that saw him run into a handful of homers and not much else in the second half of last season.

Volpe’s early aggression on the basepaths got drowned out by his struggles with getting on base in the first place, so if his new approach leads to getting on for the guys ahead of him and enabling a portion of the offense that has largely been missing in the Yankee lineup then I can see that being a net positive. It is also important to note that his stealing spree came as the league had introduced a variety of changes to the game that were meant to enable such an outcome, and many pitchers were thrown off to start the year — in other words, it’s not just his personal struggles that led to his decline on the basepaths, but the league adjusting in general as well. Banking on that well refilling may not be the most fruitful endeavor, but as I mentioned a few weeks ago I think another factor to Volpe’s potential resurgence is the lack of pressure on him. He’s not the wonderkid coming in to jumpstart this offense — he’ll be allowed to figure things out down at the bottom of the lineup and hopefully show some notable gains.

EasyRider28 asks: Does the GIF below accurately quantify the Yankees’ current chances of making the playoffs this year?

I did try to put in the alluded-to GIF, but sadly file conversions were not on my side. To fill in the readers who didn’t check out the questions request, we should be looking at a rope frayed nearly to the point of breaking holding out on a single strand. And to answer the question, I don’t think it’s that drastic — yet. Obviously, losing Cole for a month or two is a harsh start to a year that hasn’t even begun, and vague concerns with Aaron Judge’s health are never good things to hear, but the games have to be played first and foremost. As it stands Judge should still be in the Opening Day lineup, and while the rotation is built on hopes and dreams at the moment there’s a lot of upside to contrast with their basement-level floor.

The potential for a revitalized offense could do wonders for shifting the vibes of this team, and Cole being tentatively expected back before too long should ward off the death knells. Should his prognosis worsen at any point and if surgery ends up on the discussion table, then feel free to panic. Until then, we can only tiptoe around that concern and hope that the players either live up to their potential or the front office addresses any weaknesses that reveal themselves as the season plays out.