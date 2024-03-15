Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/15/24

Once we learned that Gerrit Cole had to take an MRI to discover what was going on with his elbow after finding his stamina flagging, it was pretty clear that he wouldn’t be starting Opening Day. The simple solution, you may say, is to just slide the rotation up one and have either Marcus Stroman or Carlos Rodon line up for Game 1, but life is unfortunately not as simple as an MLB The Show roster. This close to the start of the season guys are still getting into the rhythm of their rest days and neither starter can adjust in time to make that cut, meaning there’s a large question mark in the air. It’s possible that Nestor Cortes or Clarke Schmidt gets there in time ... but there’s also the possibility of opening the year on the ol’ bullpen game outing.

With that unpleasant thought in the air, shall we get into today’s schedule? Casey starts us off with a preview of MLB’s team in crisis — the Oakland A’s. Nick Sarnelli ponders whether the Yankees were right to pass on trading for Dylan Cease, Peter preview’s the bullpen’s newest weapon in Caleb Ferguson, and then I’ll be back to answer this week’s mailbag.

Today’s Matchups:

New York Yankees vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Time: 6:35 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network

Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, FL

Questions/Prompts:

1. If the team has to go for a bullpen game to start the year, who gets to be the opener?

2. Do you think the front office will address the pitching depth, by adding a star or not, before Opening Day?