Were the Yankees correct to pass on a Dylan Cease trade?

It’s said that misery makes for strange bedfellows. The San Diego Padres and the Yankees both have had difficult offseasons in their own way that have unexpectedly intertwined the two clubs. First, San Diego was “forced” to trade Juan Soto to the Yankees for payroll reasons. Now that the Yankees are in even greater need of starting pitching after news broke that Gerrit Cole will miss the first couple months of the season with a dodgy pitching elbow, they were reportedly exploring trade talks with the White Sox for starter Dylan Cease. Those talks ended when San Diego acquired Cease for San Diego’s No. 7 prospect OF Samuel Zavala, No. 8 prospect RHP Jairo Iriarte, RHP Steven Wilson, and RHP Drew Thorpe, who was originally dealt to the Padres in the package that brought Soto to the Yankees.

While Soto is a fantastic addition to the Yankees (to say the least), the Cole news has the potential to ruin the 2023-24 offseason if the Yankees don’t acquire some pitching depth. Even before Cole’s scare, the Yankees were tasked with replacing the 235.2 innings pitched by Michael King (as a starter since August 24th), Domingo Germán, Luis Severino, Jhony Brito, and Randy Vásquez — and that’s without hoping Carlos Rodón and Nestor Cortes at least double their innings pitched after their injury-riddled 2023. Based off of innings alone, Cease appeared to be a panacea to the rotation’s ills, not to mention the fact that he’s only two years removed from a second place Cy Young campaign in 2022.

However, Cease could be expected to have a down year. After a spectacular 2022, Cease experienced a decrease in velocity. His fastball dropped to 95.6 mph after averaging a 96.8 mph heater in 2022. His offspeed and breaking pitches experienced a similar drop in velocity, decreasing from 77.9 and 85.9 to 74.6 and 84.6 respectively.

The peripherals suggesting regression matched the results showing regression — his fastball got absolutely smoked in 2023. Batters hit .273 and slugged .436 against the heater last year, with an eye-popping wOBA of .340. Batters made more contact against his pitches in the zone. In 2022, when he posted an 11.1 K/9, batters were chasing on 31.3 percent of his pitches while only making contact on 76.2 percent of his pitches in the zone. In 2023, batters chased only 28.2 percent of his pitches and made contact on 81.1 percent of his pitches in the zone. In terms of StatCast’s Run Value statistic, his four-seamer had a -3 Run Value after posting a +5 Run Value on that pitch in 2022. His slider’s fall in effectiveness was even steeper — that pitch had a +36 Run Value in 2022, but only a 10 in 2023.

Cease was fooling hitters less and they were making better contact against his best pitches. A problem for any pitcher, to be sure, but Cease is particularly reliant on striking batters out, as he has had control issues his entire career. While his walk rate did not get worse from 2022 to 2023 (he walked 3.8 batters per nine innings in 2022, compared with 4.0 in 2023), it did not get better, which, when combined with the decline in velocity and increase in contact, led to a jump in ERA from 2.20 to 4.58 from 2022 to 2023 in essentially the same amount of innings pitched.

Listen, the Yankees need pitching. Even the Yankees know that. San Diego also greatly improved their rotation by adding Cease. The Padres had the trade capital to pull off such a move and still have some left to make further moves. The Yankees are now desperate and might have to pony up even better prospects for increasingly diminished returns. Moves that could have been accomplished with a bit of foresight and only money would have paid off in spades right about now. How good does Michael Wacha’s one-year, $16 million contract look right about now? He posted ERAs of 3.32 and 3.22 in 2022 and 2023. Seth Lugo’s two-year, $30 million deal with a player option also doesn’t look bad in light of recent events, either.

In Brian Cashman’s defense, both of those moves happened while the Yankees were still in the running for the Yoshinobu Yamamoto sweepstakes. I have the benefit of hindsight — just like the Yankees have the benefit of being one of the richest and most valuable franchises in any sport in the world in a sport that has no real salary cap. Now would be the perfect time to press that advantage to rectify a clear need. Acquiring Dylan Cease for prospects was not the answer to the Yankees’ pitching woes, but that doesn’t mean those woes are gone.