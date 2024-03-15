Yankees 2024 Season Preview: Caleb Ferguson

The Yankees bullpen underwent something of a mini-overhaul this offseason, with stalwarts Michael King and Wandy Peralta departing for San Diego. New York replaced those outgoing arms by swinging a pair of trades with the Dodgers for a duo of lefty relievers in Victor González and Caleb Ferguson. Sam previewed the former last month, so today let’s look at what the newest member of the New York bullpen can offer in 2024.

2023 Stats: 68 games, 60.1 IP, 3.43 ERA (127 ERA+), 3.34 FIP, 3.68 xFIP, 1.44 WHIP, 25.9-percent K%, 8.5-percent BB%, 0.60 HR/9, 1.3 fWAR

2024 ZiPS Projections: 63 games, 58.2 IP, 3.99 ERA, 4.04 FIP, 1.23 WHIP, 25.1-percent K%, 8.4-percent BB%, 1.07 HR/9, 0.7 fWAR

Ferguson was a more than serviceable middle reliever in his five seasons with the Dodgers, pitching to a career 3.43 ERA and 3.78 FIP with 247 strikeouts in 201 appearances totaling 207.1 innings. He’s also a proven himself in an admittedly small playoff sample size, holding opponents hitless across eight postseason appearance with two walks and five strikeouts across 5.1 innings. After missing 2021 to Tommy John surgery, the southpaw came into his own in 2023, producing a career-high 1.3 fWAR — tied for 22nd-best among qualified relievers.

My colleague Domenic and others have noted Ferguson’s elite ability to miss the barrel of the bat. He meshes with the broader philosophy that appears to be emerging out of the team’s bullpen philosophy — suppressing damage and keeping the ball on the ground — with Ferguson placing in the 97th percentile in barrel rate and 80th percentile in ground ball rate.

ZiPS projects some slight regression in 2024 as the system expects more of his fly balls to leave the park. However, projection systems always struggle that little bit more with projecting pitchers whose aim is to induce weak contact. The ability to suppress BABIP is a slightly stickier skill in this subset of pitchers than across the entire population, so there are some signs to suggest that Ferguson can actually improve on his 2023 performance. Hitters ran a BABIP 80 points higher than his career average heading into last season, and if that regresses back downwards Ferguson could become a real weapon.

The 27-year-old lefty features a four-seamer that averages just under 96 mph, placing it in the 80th percentile league-wide in fastball velocity. As Domenic noted in his earlier analysis, the run value on the heater declined by nine runs from 2022 to 2023 despite gaining a tick of velocity, and I have a hunch this is down to a change he made to his pitch mix. Ferguson was a predominantly fastball-curveball pitcher his first four seasons in LA, but switched to mainly fastballs and cutters in 2023. I reckon the loss of velocity separation between his two most-used pitches — going from a 17-mph gap between fastball and curveball to a nine-mph gap between fastball and cutter — caused the fastball to perform worse as hitters no longer had to be mindful of such a wide disparity in velocity.

What makes this repertoire shift even more interesting is that Ferguson threw one of the best curveballs in baseball from a raw metric standpoint. His curve placed in the 99th percentile in spin rate in 2023, averaging well over 3,000 rpm. As a result of this elite spin, his curveball sat comfortably in the 90th percentile in vertical movement versus average in 2018 and 2019. It appears Ferguson reshaped that curve into a seldom-used sweeper in 2023, trading much of that top-of-the-line vertical tilt for a healthy amount of lateral run. One wonders what effect bringing back the curveball would have, as it would reintroduce a wider range of velocities that the batter has to cover.

Caleb Ferguson was an un-flashy yet savvy addition by a front office who recognized they had to rebuild lefty depth in the bullpen. With some minor tweaks to his arsenal, he could refill the hole in Aaron Boone’s bullpen circle of trust vacated by the departed Peralta.