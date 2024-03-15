Around the Empire: Yankees news - 3/15/24

New York Post | Jon Heyman and Mark Sanchez: Gerrit Cole isn’t out of the woods yet, but the baseball gods have given him a map. In a late-breaking story from Thursday night, Heyman was the first to report the news that the Yankees ace won’t need Tommy John surgery. His visit with Dr. Neal ElAttrache went well, and the expert evidently agreed with New York that there is no UCL tear. (As Dr. Guillem Gonzalez-Lomas told The Athletic, those extra tests were needed for a reason.)

It’s obviously a major bullet dodged at this juncture, so next up for Cole is “rest, rehab, and some conservative, non-surgical treatments.” MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand (with his own sources) put the timetable for Cole’s MLB return at 10-12 weeks, which would have him back in the rotation in late May or early June. There are no guarantees with recovery from elbow woes, but that is a fair goal. Isn’t it nice to get positive injury updates for a change?

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: Cole will still obviously miss Opening Day, and yesterday’s news roundup had the reveal that the replacement starter wouldn’t be Carlos Rodón. Marcus Stroman was the next logical choice, but while the Yankees did discuss it with him, both sides agreed that it made more sense to keep him on his current rest schedule and not deviate too much.

So who’s it going to be? Skipper Aaron Boone says he know who it is, but won’t say just yet. The answer better be Nestor Cortes or Clarke Schmidt because, to paraphrase Tommy Lee Jones, I simply cannot sanction the buffoonery of an Opening Day bullpen game.

MLB Trade Rumors | Darragh McDonald: The news of Cole avoiding a torn UCL is terrific, but since his 2024 is going to be severely affected regardless, there’s still an appetite to add another starter. At this point, it doesn’t seem like the Yankees are interested in paying the luxury tax fees required on their end for Blake Snell or Jordan Montgomery’s potential contracts, but they have reportedly “checked in” on what I would dub the “plain oatmeal” of the remaining free agent class: Michael Lorenzen.

Sam profiled Lorenzen for PSA back in February, so you can read a more detailed report there. The short version is that despite making the AL All-Star Team for Detroit in 2023 and throwing a no-hitter shortly after being traded to Philadelphia, Lorenzen is a middling starter at best. (The Phillies even put him in the bullpen come playoff time.) To be clear, there might be value in mediocrity given that the back of the rotation is very shaky at the moment and there aren’t good injury track records in this bunch. But there might just not be a match here.

FanGraphs | Jay Jaffe: The basic reason why the Yankees might consider adding Lorenzen to the rotation is because of that aforementioned shakiness beyond Stroman. Jaffe delves into the details, noting Cortes and Rodón’s unsettling injury history, Schmidt’s so-so 2023, and the great unknown beyond. For a team with World Series aspirations, Cole’s absence creates a tough situation where not much more can go wrong.

NJ.com | Max Goodman: We’ll close out the pure links section with one story fully unrelated to Cole. Aaron Judge discussed getting back to health this week after undergoing an MRI. The captain is feeling better and still aiming to return to the lineup on Saturday, but he’s also trying to deemphasize the importance of that deadline. The real goal is Opening Day, March 28th, and Judge stated that if the regular season was already underway, he’d be playing.

The Yankees plan to use Jonathan Loáisiga as a multi-inning reliever during the first half, with two days of rest between outings.



“It’s a good strategy to try to make sure that I stay healthy,” Loáisiga said. “It’s a benefit to me, and a benefit for the team as a whole. I think… — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) March 14, 2024

The last item is a small note from Hoch on the Yankees’ strategy for Jonathan Loáisiga, who made his spring debut yesterday. The oft-injured reliever has spent enough time on the shelf during his career that New York now has a specific idea in mind for him to remain a contributor throughout 2024. Some might consider it rigid, but if it helps the Yankees maximize what they get out of the talented righty, then it will be worth it.