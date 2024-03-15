2024 MLB Season Preview: Oakland Athletics

The Oakland Athletics are at the bottom of the baseball world. They racked up 112 losses last season — good for worst in baseball — while carrying the badge for the most dysfunctional organization in the league. Owner John Fisher has punted on this roster in an attempt to relocate his team to Vegas. And while his plan to relocate has been anything but smooth, the club’s chances of playing in Vegas starting in 2028 still seem high.

A once proud franchise has seen its payroll stripped to the bare minimum, its best players traded, and few resources to show for it. Keith Law ranked the A’s dead last in his 2024 farm system rankings, and while the Athletics promoting young talent last season certainly factors into that ranking, it is a bleak look for a team that is continuously in the cellar of the league.

To add to the fiasco off the field, this is likely the A’s last season in Oakland, as their stadium lease is up at the end of 2024. Plans of where to play the 2025-27 seasons are still in the works, with the Giants’ Triple-A affiliate in Sacramento emerging as the favorite. The A’s project to be at the bottom of the standings again, but even on a roster devoid of talent, there has to be some positives, right? Maybe not — let’s take a look.

Oakland Athletics

2023 record: 50-112 (5th, AL West)

2024 FanGraphs projection: 72-90 (5th, AL West)

The centerpiece of this team is 24-year-old second baseman Zack Gelof. After being called up last July, Gelof hit 14 homers and stole 14 bases in 69 games. Despite his limited number of games, Gelof led the A’s with a 2.9 fWAR last season. The A’s are hoping the young infielder can build on his short stint in the big leagues and reproduce his success for a full season. Unfortunately, the A’s don’t have a load of young talent to watch and the spotlight (if there is such a thing for the worst team in baseball) will be on how Gelof develops.

The first year in the big leagues was also kind to first baseman Ryan Noda, who posted a 123 wRC+ in his rookie campaign. His strikeout rate was alarming, at 34.3 percent across 450 plate appearances, but he still projects to be one of the better hitters on this A’s roster. The remainder of the infield is suspect at best, with a multitude of players who would find it difficult to make other team’s rosters. The DH position is one bright spot for the A’s as Brent Rooker will likely be penciled into that spot most days — he hit 30 bombs last season with a 127 wRC+ and was named to the All-Star team. Another name to look out for is top prospect Tyler Soderstrom, who struggled in his first taste of big-league action last season, but will likely slot in as the backup catcher to start the year behind the prize of the 2022 Matt Olson trade, Shea Langeliers.

The A’s were sixth in the league in stolen bases last season, which is impressive for a team whose on-base percentage ranked 29th. The A’s have center fielder Esteury Ruiz to thank after he finished second in the major leagues in stolen bases with 67. His athleticism is electric, but his bat leaves much to be desired. He was near the bottom in hard-hit rate last year, posted an 86 wRC+, and his on-base percentage was only .309. Right fielder Seth Brown is coming off his worst big league season but does provide some pop in the lineup, and while JJ Bleday does have a skill set that made him a top-four pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, he has yet to put it together consistently in his major league career. He projects to be the starting left fielder, though old friend Miguel Andújar has found his way to Oakland as well.

As for the pitchers, Mason Miller is one of the A’s top prospects and their liveliest arm. He battled an elbow injury last season that forced the A’s to start the young right-hander in the bullpen to begin 2024. It’s likely he will remain in that role for the entire season but projects to be a foundational piece for a team that lacks many.

Even if you are in full tank mode, you still need pitchers who can provide you with innings. The offseason acquisitions of Ross Stripling and Alex Wood do just that. The A’s lack a true No. 1 starter, which is not surprising, but these two pitchers provide a veteran presence within a young clubhouse. Former Yankee JP Sears threw 172.1 innings last year and — unlike the ailing Ken Waldichuk and Luis Medina — will continue to get starts at the top of the rotation for the Athletics. Sears’ 4.54 ERA last season is uninspiring, but he gives them a consistent starter to run out there every five days. Overall the pitching is average at best, with intriguing arms like Joe Boyle and the aforementioned Miller something giving fans something to watch for this season.

Overall, this team is bleak. Maybe if everything goes right this team can push to win 70 games, but that scenario seems unlikely.

