Yankees 0, Tigers 7: Clubbed by the Carpenter

I can’t even blame Mearns for adding to my streak of untelevised spring games, given that I had to swap with a fellow staff member to make my schedule fit this week. There wasn’t much to see from Lakeland anyway, as the Tigers ran all over the Yankees in a 7-0 exhibition loss.

Marcus Stroman’s first three batters? Single, double play, groundout. He’s been tabbed to start the third game of the 2024 regular season, as well as the home opener on April 5th against Toronto, and kicking off those outings in the same way would get him over with the Yankee faithful quickly. It took just seven pitches for the righty to get through the first inning of work, but it all went downhill from there. Kerry Carpenter took Stroman deep in the second inning to put Detroit up 1-0, before an RBI double by Riley Greene an inning later made the score 2-0.

One of the things about Stroman’s approach is he does need solid defense behind him, because of all that contact. He didn’t do himself any favors with a throwing error earlier in the inning (uncharacteristic for the former Gold Glove winner), but a botched potential double play by Oswaldo Cabrera allowed Greene to come around and score Detroit’s third run.

Carpenter bit the Yankees again with one out in the fifth, after Stroman was relieved by Jonathan Loáisiga in his spring debut. Carpenter’s booming two-run double was part of a trio of scores by the Tigers, putting the game effectively out of reach. It could have been even worse were it not for Oscar Gonzalez hosing two runners at the plate:

There’s not much to write about on the offensive side, as the Yankees managed a mere trio hits against 11 strikeouts. Fingers crossed that Alex Verdugo’s slow spring is starting to turn around, as he reached twice on a walk and a single. Trent Grisham gave us a preview of his speed with his first triple of camp, boosting his spring OPS to .864 for all that that’s worth.

The team threatened in the third, with Waldo and Verdugo both reaching on free passes, but a pair of groundouts from Gleyber Torres and Anthony Rizzo ended the threat. Aside from the Grisham triple, the only other time the Yankees raised offensive eyebrows was with two outs in the ninth, where another pair of walks had multiple men on. Jorbit Vivas was frozen for the strikeout to end the game, however.

There’s been speculation since the first Cole news broke about who would be starting Opening Day down in Houston, and boy did Bryan Hoch cast a dark shadow over what that first game of the year could look like:

Re: Opening Day mystery starter, Nestor Cortes and Clarke Schmidt are both scheduled to pitch tomorrow, with Nestor sim game. The days don’t seem to line up to get them to 3/28.



Are we looking at an Opening Day bullpen game? — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) March 14, 2024

Regardless of whether he gets the Opening Day nod over Nestor Cortes or the dreaded Johnny Wholestaff, Clarke Schmidt will pitch tomorrow as the Yankees welcome the Pirates to Steinbrenner Field, with a 6:35pm first pitch. We have less than two weeks left of make-believe ball; the season is right around the corner. How excited you are for that is up to you.

Box Score