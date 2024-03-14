New York Yankees @ Detroit Tigers: Marcus Stroman vs. Casey Mize

While we wait for more news on the Gerrit Cole front, there is another game today. Marcus Stroman seems to be the odds-on favorite to start in lieu of Cole on Opening Day, and he gets the ball on the road in Lakeland against the Tigers.

Stroman’s had a dynamite spring, with a 1.74 ERA across three exhibition outings. So far, we’ve seen him at his groundball-inducing best, with just seven strikeouts in 10.1 innings, and with that heavy sinker he’ll look to continue that today. Casey Mize, the former wunderprospect and 2018 top overall pick, will go for Detroit, having somewhat less success in camp.

We get a lineup with a fair number of likely regulars, with Alex Verdugo, Gleyber Torres, and Anthony Rizzo all in the top third. As concern about Cole’s absence grows, the lineup is going to have to step up, and although today’s game doesn’t actually count, they’d be welcome to start doing so today.

It is a game I’m covering so, no television broadcast today, just the radio.

How to watch

Location: Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium — Lakeland, FL

First pitch: 1:05 pm ET

TV broadcast: None

Radio broadcast: WXYT 1270

Online stream: None (audio stream available on MLB.tv)

For updates, follow us on X and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Stro on the mound in Lakeland pic.twitter.com/H7Ej7MtNth — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 14, 2024