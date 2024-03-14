Podument Park Ep. 24: Ace Down

Just about the worst possible injury news for the Yankees came during this past week, as we learned Gerrit Cole will miss “at least” the first month or two of the season. The extent of the damage is still unknown as he flew to Los Angeles to meet with Dr. Neal ElAttrache to discuss what’s going on, and get a better idea of a timeline for return. Join us as we cry into the void on this week’s edition of Podument Park.

The main focus of the week is obviously around Cole’s injury, what it means for the team who absolutely could not afford a Gerrit Cole injury, and potential options to replace him in the rotation. Cody “Potato Poteet-o” Poteet, Will Warren, Clayton Beeter are all in the mix unless Brian Cashman gets some last minute help from the outside. We know Dylan Cease is off the table as he heads to San Diego. If only there were a two-time Cy Young winner just hanging around and could be had for just money...

In addition to the Cole news, we discuss Aaron Judge’s minor dalliance with being hurt, his potential return to action this coming Saturday, and how “mid-spring beat up” is just not a thing. Lastly we discuss we look at some of the last spots on the bench that are still up for grabs, especially now that we know Oswald Peraza has a hurt shoulder and will miss some time as well. (Is there an opening for Ben Rortvedt?) And as always, we wrap up the show with handing out our weekly Yankee and Manfred of the Week awards.

You can listen to the show at the link here or on any of your preferred podcast apps. We’re on Spotify, PlayerFM, Apple Podcasts, and iHeartRadio.