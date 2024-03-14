The Yankees would be wise to pursue the revitalized Shane Bieber via trade

Yesterday, Yankees fans had to reckon with the fact that ace Gerrit Cole would indeed miss serious time in 2024. He will be out for 1-2 months and that timeframe frankly feels like a best-case scenario because it could be a lot longer than that if his elbow doesn’t respond to the rest. Their ace will be deeply missed at the front of the rotation, and per Bryan Hoch, the back now might feature Luke Weaver or Cody Poteet.

Unless, of course, the Yanks can acquire an impact pitcher. They have swung and missed with each and every free agent or trade target in the offseason, with the exception of Marcus Stroman. Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery remain available, but all remains quiet on those fronts at the moment. Still, they could have definitely used another pitcher even before Cole got hurt. Now, it’s almost a necessity.

New York recently approached the Chicago White Sox with a renewed offer for Dylan Cease, you know, before he got flipped to San Diego on Wednesday night. However, Shane Bieber of the Cleveland Guardians might make more sense than ever.

During the entire offseason, the Guardians entertained trade offers for their ace. For years, they couldn’t get Bieber to extend his deal and is now one season away from reaching free agency, and Cleveland is known for trading players about to get expensive.

In other words, he was a logical trade candidate, for the Yankees and for just about every contender. Add the Guardians’ surging stable of quality young starters (Tanner Bibee, Triston McKenzie, Gavin Williams, Logan Allen, and some really solid prospects) and they can move on without him — at least in theory.

But the Guardians weren’t going to give Bieber away, especially after his down season in 2023. His fastball velocity, once over 94 mph on average in that brilliant 2020 performance that earned him the AL Cy Young, has been 91.3 mph in the last two campaigns, and his strikeout rate has dipped as a result. His 3.80 ERA was the highest since 2018, and his 20.1 K% last year was a career-worst.

Our own Peter Brody explored Bieber’s declining velocity and the effect this situation had on his other pitches in December as part of our offseason Trade Target series. The situation, however, has changed.

Bieber made it a point to improve dramatically in 2024, his walk year, so he took matters into his own hands and went to Driveline. If there are people with resources and specialists to help a pitcher with Bieber’s raw talent return to form, it’s them.

About seven months ago, elbow issues forced Bieber out of action and landed him on the 60-day injured list after the All-Star break. He had lost velocity, his breaking pitches had lost effectiveness and, as a result, he was getting fewer swings and misses than ever before. Pair “elbow injury” with “loss of velocity” and “fewer whiffs,” and nobody would want to touch that.

The first step in the long process of returning to the hurler he used to be was, of course, getting healthy. Bieber was able to do that and closed out the season with a couple of nice outings, including a six-inning, one-run start with seven strikeouts against the Reds in late September.

But Bieber knew he had to work a lot to regain his velocity, the key to unlock his entire repertoire. At Driveline, they measure just about everything there is to measure, including movement patterns, small kinks in his mechanics, and much more. He got in touch with who he is as a pitcher.

“I felt like I grew a lot,” Bieber told Guardians beat writer Mandy Bell in February. “I was excited to dive into something new and did that and ended up gaining some knowledge, gaining some tools and just meeting some new, cool people. … I feel like I grew in that way and took steps forward that way. Even if I didn’t, I think there’s value in trying something new.”

Bieber, while feeling healthy, recognized that he was “losing power somewhere,” so he used Driveline’s motion capture data and refine his mechanics, not to overhaul them. While the folks at Driveline and Bieber himself initially determined that his mechanics were still sound, there were a few adjustments and a lot of work behind the scenes.

On February 10th, Driveline director of pitching Chris Langin shared some results of Bieber’s last throwing session there, one that included 10 fastballs over 93 mph. In his entire 128 innings in the 2023 campaign, he threw eight such heaters.

Shane Bieber (@ShaneBieber19) wrapped up his off-season @DrivelineBB with a bang!



Average 93.2 MPH



10 heaters > 93 MPH, surpassing his entire 2023 (8).



Curveball revived



Session: 83.7 MPH | 14" VB

2020 : 83.6 MPH | 14" VB



Looks like he's back in business... pic.twitter.com/C2ykEyyX0K — Chris Langin (@LanginTots13) February 10, 2024

Langin also noted that the vertical movement profile of Bieber’s trademark knuckle curve was very much like it was during his award-winning 2020.

Bieber has maintained that velocity (in the range of 93-94 mph) in spring training, where he has a 3.18 ERA in 5.2 innings with four strikeouts. The key to his offseason work is moving faster down the mound to create more power in his delivery.

“The velocity is getting there,” Bieber told Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com last month. “I’m just trying to move faster down the mound. I’m trying to figure out a few things. Nothing monumental. Like I said, whether I picked up velocity or not, there’s value in trying something new.”

If he can keep that velocity range for the entire year, we could be looking at a major rebound season for Bieber as he tries to cash in next winter. He had every reason to get better and, by the look of things, he is looking athletic and has regained some of that power on the mound.

Now that Cease is off the table, the Yankees would be smart to re-enter negotiations with the Guardians about their frontline pitcher. It won’t be easy, since even without many offseason additions, PECOTA projections don’t have Cleveland far away from Minnesota in the light AL Central. They may well hold onto him, try to compete, and just deal him at the Trade Deadline if it doesn’t work out. Nonetheless, the Yankees should do everything in their power to maximize their championship window, one that they created themselves by trading for Juan Soto.