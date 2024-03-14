Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/14/24

Yesterday didn’t bring the worst-case scenario news of Gerrit Cole undergoing Tommy John surgery. That may still happen for all we know, but for now, he is out for at least the start of 2024, and the rest of his merry men will need to pick up the slack. So... Carlos Rodón and Marcus Stroman? The pressure is on.

Today on the site, Josh will preview the wayward Mets’ 2024 season and then look into non-roster invitee Cody Poteet, who the Yankees have discussed as a possible back-of-the-rotation option with Cole out. Andrés will make the case that the Yankees should make another play for Shane Bieber instead of Dylan Cease, and Kevin will hope for a strong rookie season from Austin Wells.

Today’s Matchups:

New York Yankees at Detroit Tigers

Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

TV: N/A (audio-only on MLB.com or WXYT AM in Detroit)

Venue: Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, Lakeland, FL

Questions/Prompts:

1. Who should start Opening Day with Cole out of the picture?

2. Who is the better pitcher at this point in their career: Bieber or Cease?