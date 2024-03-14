Around the Empire: Yankees news - 3/14/24

SNY.tv | Phillip Martinez: The Yankees have had two big injuries to worry about at this point: one to Gerrit Cole, which we will touch on momentarily, and the other to Aaron Judge. Fortunately, the captain’s injury appears to be small, as he will reportedly be penciled in for Saturday’s spring training game against the Toronto Blue Jays. According to Aaron Boone, Judge went through some scans but all showed nothing was wrong, so he will be good to go with a little more recovery time.

New York Post | Mark W. Sanchez and Jon Heyman: The major injury update zeroes in on the ace, Gerrit Cole, who underwent some testing on his right arm after constantly feeling unable to properly recover between starts. Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reported that no tear was shown on the MRI, but there’s enough inflammation and concern that Cole will now fly to visit Dr. Neal ElAttrache on the West Coast for further evaluations. It was determined that Cole will miss Opening Day and at least the first 1-to-2 months of the 2024 campaign. This will be his first significant IL stint since 2016.

MLB.com: The Dylan Cease sweepstakes have come to a close. The San Diego Padres and Chicago White Sox agreed to a deal to send the top-of-the-rotation arm west to California, bringing back a haul of arms, including former Yankees prospect Drew Thorpe, who was moved to San Diego in the package for Juan Soto. The trade also sent right-handed pitcher Jairo Iriarte, right-handed pitcher Steven Wilson, and outfielder Samuel Zavala. Thorpe was a Baseball America Top 100 prospect (No. 58), and both Iriarte and Zavala ranked among the Padres’ Top 10.

Aaron Boone said he's "leaning a certain way" for the Yankees' Opening Day starter but isn't ready to name him.



On the YES broadcast, he said Rodón is penciled in for Game 2. — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) March 13, 2024

Finally, Carlos Rodón might have had a good outing yesterday against Boston, but he will not get the Opening Day nod in Cole’s stead. As noted in the tweet above, the Yankees have him lined up to start the second game of the season and will keep it that way. The official Opening Day starter for March 28th in Houston has not yet been announced, but at the moment, the answer that logically makes the most sense is new free-agent addition Marcus Stroman.