Yankees 2024 Season Preview: Austin Wells

The Yankees liked Austin Wells so much as an amateur that they drafted him twice. Following his career at the University of Arizona, they successfully nabbed him as their first-round pick on the 2020 MLB Draft. After two-plus seasons in the minor leagues, he found himself in the Bronx for the final stretch last season. He had a rough first week and change at the dish in pinstripes but finished the season strong.

Now, with mere weeks before Opening Day 2024, Wells seems to have an excellent chance to crack the Opening Day roster, splitting time with—and presumably getting a ton of mentorship from—Jose Trevino, as the left-handed bat in a platoon. It might not be a straight platoon, though, at least to start.

2023 Stats (MiLB): 96 G, 429 PA, 24 2B, 17 HR, 72 RBI, 48 BB, .240/.333/.442

2023 Stats (with Yankees): 19 G, 74 PA, 4 HR, 13 RBI, .229/.257/.486, 97 wRC+, 97 OPS+, 0.4 fWAR, 0.1 rWAR

2024 ZiPS Projections: 108 G, 475 PA, 21 2B, 17 HR, 63 RBI, 40 BB, .228/.301/.401, 94 wRC+, 1.6 fWAR

It makes sense that Wells is kicking at the door to the Bronx. He’s pretty well esteemed among a good number of folks who evaluate prospects. Two quick examples: Baseball America has him as their 71st ranked prospect headed into this season. FanGraphs is even more bullish, with Wells cracking their Top 50 at 47th.

One of the things that has opened the most eyes recently is the apparent improvement in Wells’ defense. His ability hit has been taken for granted since the Yanks grabbed him four years ago. FanGraphs’ Eric Longenhagen had this to say in his preseason scouting report:

“Wells has made considerable progress as a receiver and ball-blocker despite his below-average hands and limited lateral mobility, the result of his one-knee style. I’m now more bullish than I’ve ever been about him staying behind the dish.”

Meanwhile, at least one Yankee beat writer is on the Wells defense bandwagon. Bryan Hoch, writing for MLB.com recently, gave his two cents. Wells’ defensive performance this spring led Hoch to write, “There is no more chatter about Wells trying first base or left field, not when his receiving, blocking and game-calling have been so strong.”

Wells’ weak spot has traditionally been his ability to throw out baserunners. Even there, there’s reason for optimism. Skipper Aaron Boone opined last week that the rookie backstop has “improved drastically.” Reigning AL Cy Young winner and Yankee ace Gerrit Cole has also raved about Wells behind the plate, saying that his game-calling was “exceptional.”

If Wells can play some defense, there is reason to get excited. He didn’t show it during his fall cameo, but he’s held a walk rate above 10 percent throughout the minors, and has hit for power at every stop. If he can hit even to his baseline projection (97 OPS+), he’d represent a huge improvement over the offensive output the Yanks got from their backstops last season.

Trevino, whose calling card is admittedly his defense, had the worst offensive season of his career last season with a 58 wRC+. As for the recently traded Kyle Higashioka... despite 10 dingers, he only managed an 86 wRC+. And the less said about Ben Rortvedt’s bat, the better.

Now imagine Wells outperforming his projection by even 10 percent. A 107 wRC+ from a left-handed hitting catcher who can hold his own on defense, presumably hitting at the bottom of the lineup? Put that energy into the universe.

For what it’s worth, he’s been swinging a big stick this spring. The sample size makes statistics useless. But Wells has put some excellent swings on balls. Most recently, he drove a ball to the opposite field for a double on Monday, clearing the bases for three ribbies. This won’t help him make the team, but his moustache game is also pretty elite this spring.

All this said, there is no guarantee he breaks camp with the club. Our most recent Making the Team Meter has his status “up in the air.” Here, roster machinations are working against Wells. At the end of the day, he has minor league options remaining. Ben Rortvedt, on the other hand, does not. As John said in his writeup, “teams generally don’t like to surrender catching depth unnecessarily, so I’d be surprised if the Yankees tried to sneak him [Rortvedt] through waivers.”

But... John also points out that Wells has already caught Cole and Nestor Cortes multiple times this spring. Those are valuable reps with key starters. New York seems quite invested in Wells’ future and there’s no time like the present to test him on an extended run in The Show. So who knows?

I’m on Team Wells. If he makes the team to start the season and stays healthy, I have him penciled in for slightly above-average offensive production (think that 107 wRC+ I mentioned earlier) in considerable playing time. As an aside, Boone has said that if Wells breaks camp, he’ll see that playing time — maybe two games out of five, maybe three. The plan is not to have him fester on the bench.

Unless Wells goes 2016 Gary Sánchez on us, he’s unlikely to get enough time for serious Rookie of the Year consideration, but he could still end up being a very important piece for a club that was, bluntly, atrocious at the plate in 2023. And if he continues improving, the sky is the limit in the future. But we’ll talk about 2025 Austin Wells when we get there.