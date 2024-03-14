2024 MLB Season Preview: New York Mets

“There wasn’t a hatred of the Mets. For us, how we looked at it, it was just ‘The Mets.’”

- Derek Jeter

On the whole, I tend to agree with the former Yankee captain. When I think about the Yankees’ great rivals, I don’t think about Queens, I think about Boston or Houston. New York media may play up the Mets’ adversarial nature, but at least for 2024 it would take quite an outlier performance for a fall Subway Series.

New York Mets

2023 record: 75-87 (4th, NL East)

2024 FanGraphs projection: 80-82 (3rd, NL East)

The Mets spent $364 million on last year’s Opening Day roster, including a pair of co-aces in Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer. Neither of the Cy Young winners still pitch in Queens, dealt away to Houston and Texas respectively, with a good chunk of Steve Cohen’s money following them.

And perhaps that’s the story of Steve Cohen’s ownership. All the money in the world can’t build you a winner — even if your first move as owner is to extend Francisco Lindor, who’s merely put up 16.8 fWAR in the three years since acquiring him. It’s hard to argue against dealing for Lindor, even if virtually every move or non-move since has gone against the Metropolitans.

Cohen’s vast wealth was supposed to give him an edge in signing Shohei Ohtani, and then Yoshinobu Yamamoto, only for both efforts to be fruitless. Without prognosticating too far into 2025, Cohen’s failure to land players in their peak should perhaps caution folks who are all too eager to anoint Juan Soto as the Mets’ next prime free agent signing.

Let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves, though. The Mets as constructed are in a strange rebuild phase, where Lindor, the up-and-down Jeff McNeil, and presumptive ace Kodai Senga are all in their primes or close to it. At the same time, Pete Alonso, one of the Mets’ best homegrown hitters in franchise history, is in a contract year and neither he nor the Mets seem all that interested in an extension.

Then there’s the case of the division. The Braves seem to be awful good, projected for the most wins in all of baseball. The Phillies, by projection, are also pegged to be better than New York, and the Marlins equaling the performance of the blue and orange. What this reveals is a lack of margin for error — the NL East is awful competitive, with only the Nationals clearly out of contention.

That means that one major injury — Senga’s already on the shelf after receiving a PRP injection for his ailing shoulder, and will miss the first month of the season — or one guy performing under projections undercuts the team’s hopes as a whole. The Mets have to know they are, at best, the third favorites for their own division.

That’s not to say there’s not upside for this club. Francisco Alvarez had a solid rookie season in 2023, proving he can handle an MLB staff and be a league-average hitter with pop as well. Projections expect the backstop to take a step forward with the bat, becoming a top 10 catcher in the game. Edwin Díaz will be back in the ninth inning after missing all of last year, and figures to again be one of the top relievers in baseball.

In the long run the more disconcerting factor is the payroll size. The Mets will kick off 2024 with a roster worth $316 million, and while Cohen’s pockets may be very, very deep, everyone has a limit. You want to spend money on teams with a high ceiling, and the Mets don’t feature that.

You want to spend money on players that increase your chance of a pennant, meanwhile the club owes $58 million to three guys that are not on the roster. On top of that are the compounding penalties of the CBT. This will be the third straight season the Mets are above the threshold and they’ll pay over $75 million in penalties.

At press time the Mets are not a serious World Series rival for the Yankees, even if they may be rivals for Juan Soto’s services in free agency. For my money, I’ll continue to be skeptical to Cohen’s ability to build a winner until I see it.

