Gerrit Cole is expected to miss the first 1-to-2 months of the season and has an appointment to see famed surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache, reporting by the New York Post indicates. The Yankees ace had undergone tests on his pitching elbow earlier this week, and Yankees manager Aaron Boone had ruled Cole out for Opening Day yesterday.

While no tear in Cole’s elbow ligaments has been detected, there’s obviously some level of concern regarding his arm now. Cole initially described his elbow issues as simply not bouncing back between starts as he wanted, but now it’s clear the right-hander is dealing with enough actual swelling and inflammation to necessitate a shutdown.

Any missed time from Cole will hurt the Yankees, and the crushing possibility of a season-long absence still looms. The Yankees have to hope that Cole’s inflammation will subside in short order and that he’ll be able to ramp up and be ready sometime in May. The Yankees have precedent for such a strategy working: Masahiro Tanaka dealt with elbow soreness back in 2014, and ultimately pitched seven effective seasons with the club without ever going under the knife.

But there’s a wide range of outcomes here at this point, and not all of them are good. Cole has set the standard in the American League since joining the Yankees, winning the 2023 AL Cy Young, leading the league in innings since 2020, and going 51-23 with a 3.08 ERA and 3.27 FIP in the span. There’s been no one more durable and reliable than Cole for years, until now. We’ll have more on the situation as things continue to develop.