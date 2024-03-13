Yankees 4, Red Sox 9: Carlos Rodón dominant as Yanks fall to Sox

Overshadowed by the news regarding their ace, the Yankees fell to the Red Sox 10-4. Gerrit Cole reportedly will miss 1-to-2 months to start this season, putting added pressure on the rest of the club’s rotation options. Carlos Rodón, coming off a terrible first season in New York, didn’t need any more pressure, but at least for today, he provided some reason for hope that he can help shoulder the load with Cole down.

Velocity was a big concern coming out of Rodón’s last start, with a lot of focus coming in on the 93-mph average velocity on his fastball. Esteban wrote compellingly that we shouldn’t stress too much about his velo figures, as Rodón has ramped up slowly in the past. That said, Rodón pumped a little more gas today, which should soothe some concerns around Yankees fandom.

Rodón sat just under 95 mph on the day and touched 97 mph. The heater had good life, and Red Sox hitters struggled to square it up. Rodón’s location was also solid. At his best, Rodón’s stuff is overpowering enough that he doesn’t need pinpoint location, but, well, it certainly doesn’t hurt to put the ball where you want. He peppered the upper and outer parts of the zone with a number of fastballs, generating a chunk of swings and misses, not to mention a handful of nasty sliders at the knees. He only made one big mistake on the day, a middle-middle fastball that talented young slugger Triston Casas demolished out to right:

The left-hander seemed very focused on working on his bread-and-butter, the fastball-slider combo. Only once did he throw a pitch that wasn’t fastball/slider during his first run-through, working primarily with his heater, with the fastball accounting for two-thirds of his pitches by the end of his day. In all, it looked like vintage Rodón, with his final line sitting at four innings, one hit, one run, and zero walks against three strikeouts.

Perhaps most importantly, Rodón looked smooth and healthy on the mound. He was generating fairly easy heat, and moved around well, making three clean defensive plays on balls that forced him to cover first.

The Yankees squeezed out their first run in the first. Gleyber Torres walked with two outs and stole second before Anthony Rizzo roped one down the line for a 1-0 lead. That lead was extinguished with Casas’ homer, but the Yankees charged back in the fourth. Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton each singled to open the inning to chase starter Nick Pivetta. A batter later, Anthony Volpe struck a booming double to right, a high-quality piece of hitting that scored two runs:

Nick Ramirez relieved Rodón for the fifth and allowed a solo shot to Emmanuel Valdez. But Gleyber Torres got that run right back in the bottom half, crushing one 419 feet out to dead-center:

While the starters were in, the Yankees can say that they led the game, but once B-Squads started to enter, things went downhill. Ron Marinaccio was the last pitcher to appear for the Yankees who figures to be a major part of their 2024 plans, and he yielded a run on two hits in the sixth, though he flashed a devastating changeup at times in his one inning of work.

Oddanier Mosqueda, a former Boston farmhand, came on for the seventh, and performed as if he still wished for the Red Sox to succeed. The 25-year-old had a rough go of it, yielding five runs on three hits and two walks in 0.2 innings of work. Trystan Vrieling worked the eighth and ninth while allowing one run, and the Yankees trailed 9-4.

All the while, the Yankee offense went quiet, though there were plenty of bright spots during the more competitive portion of the game. Rizzo managed three singles, and Stanton went 2-for-3 with a double. The players the Yankees need to play well in 2024 looked good for the most part, a small but needed piece of solace today.

The headline out of the game is that Rodón looks on track, even if the biggest headline of the day has nothing to do with the game. It’s hard to be happy on a day when the Yankees’ best pitcher looks set to miss significant time, but this version of Rodón would go a long way toward keeping the staff afloat without Cole. Tomorrow, the team travels to face the Tigers, where Marcus Stroman will start. That one won’t be televised unfortunately, but will go off at 1:05 pm ET.