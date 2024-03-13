New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox: Carlos Rodón vs. Nick Pivetta

It’s been a nervy week at Yankees camp, with the team’s two most important players both going for MRI’s in the last few days. With injury concerns now swirling regarding Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole, it becomes even more important that their secondary stars play to their potential. If Cole has to miss time, Carlos Rodón, already under immense pressure to produce after a miserable debut season in the Bronx, will have even more scrutiny heaped upon him.

That said, our own Esteban Rivera wrote earlier this week about how we should give Rodón some time during this early juncture. As badly as fans may want to see Rodón dominating heading into the season, Esteban notes that the left-hander has always preferred to ramp up his body slowly, and that any attempts he’s made at sitting 96 mph for a whole year have been rebuffed by his own body. So, as tempting as it may be to demand that Rodon throw gas and look like an ace heading into Opening Day, it’s probably best to take his spring results with a grain of salt and just hope that he can put himself in position to succeed through the grind of the entire season.

Opposing Rodón will be Nick Pivetta. The right-hander somewhat surprisingly morphed into one of the league’s premier strikeout merchants last year, posting a 31.2 percent strikeout rate, putting him in the 93rd percentile. He can sit 95 mph when he’s one with a pair of decent breaking pitches, to go along with the occasional cutter.

With the sad exception of Judge, the Yankees will send pretty much their A-Squad out there to face Pivetta. DJ LeMahieu leads off, Juan Soto still sits in the two-hole, Gleyber Torres and Giancarlo Stanton move up in the lineup with Judge out, and Austin Wells gets the start behind the plate catching Rodón.

How to watch

Location: George M. Steinbrenner Field - Tampa, FL

First pitch: 1:05 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES Network, NESN 360

Radio broadcast: 680 AM

Online stream: MLB.tv

