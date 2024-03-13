Around the Empire: Yankees news - 3/13/24

ESPN | Jorge Castillo: Things are quickly becoming more and more concerning with the Yankees’ two biggest stars and their health. Starting with Cole, the Yankee ace is getting second opinions on his elbow after getting an MRI and Aaron Boone relayed that results are “not imminent.” Contingency plans are being discussed for who will now start Opening Day in Houston, as Cole will likely be on the IL to start the year, but the bigger worry becomes what Cole’s year will look like if there’s this much uncertainty about what is wrong with his arm.

NY Post | Dan Martin: Next on the DEFCON priority, Aaron Judge had an MRI of his own on his abdomen after recently getting shutdown for what Boone called a “mid-season beat up.” Judge’s results are at least available as the team called it a clean return, but it’s still unclear if the captain will be in the lineup for Opening Day as well. Given the team’s incredible vagueness over what their injury reports even are and the unclear beginning of what Judge’s problem even was, this is still something to worry over — just perhaps not as worrisome as Cole at the moment.

MLB Trade Rumors | Steve Adams: Given the current state of the rotation, it makes sense that the Yankees’ desires to add an arm have only increased. There are reports that they’ve made a continued effort into landing White Sox ace Dylan Cease, but have remained firm in not including outfield prospect Spencer Jones in these talks. Despite this holdup, a trade is seen as a more preferable route as opposed to taking on the high costs of signing one of the main free agents remaining due to their luxury tax penalties.

NY Daily News | Peter Sblendorio: Finally, on Monday night former Yankee and Met Darryl Strawberry posted that he had suffered a heart attack but was recovering in a hospital. Our well-wishes go out to Strawberry and we hope that the he can make a full recovery.