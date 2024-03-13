Keep an eye out for these three Yankees Spring Breakout prospects

This winter, MLB announced a brand new event for spring training, designed to help connect fans with the rising stars of the game, the Spring Breakout. Across four days, all 30 teams will assemble an all-prospect roster and compete against one another. The event kicks off on March 14th with a juicy matchup between the Pirates and Orioles. The Yankees follow suit a few days later, hosting the Blue Jays on March 16th. While the roster features big names such as Spencer Jones, George Lombard Jr., Chase Hampton, and more, there are some under-the-radar names you will want to be familiar with as well. Let’s take a look at three players from the 2024 Spring Breakout roster you will want to keep an eye on.

Roc Riggio

Drafted in the fourth round in the 2023 draft, Riggio does not fit the typical Yankees mold. He is a loud, flashy player who brings a ton of swagger wherever he plays. College baseball fans might remember his name from a legendary performance for Oklahoma State back in the 2022 Regionals, where he batted .556 with four homers, five doubles and an astonishing 17 RBI in just five games.

Riggio does a lot of things the team values. He has a vicious, left-handed swing designed to maximize launch angles, and he has improved his patience and strike-zone recognition, leading to lots of loud contact when he does swing. He has above-average bat speed, which he uses to squeeze every last ounce of power into his swings. Riggio is not a speed threat by any means, but he is aggressive on the basepaths and has good instincts, leading to more stolen bases than you might think.

At face value, there are a few concerns with Riggio’s profile. Riggio doesn’t have the standard power hitter’s build, standing in at just 5-foot-9, and doesn’t play the best defense in the infield either. He almost exclusively played second base in college but the Yankees like him as a shortstop, and will continue to play him there for the time being. His aptitude for going all out on every play he’s involved in helps make up for his subpar defense and reminds scouts of Dustin Pedroia.

While he doesn’t have Pedroia’s bat-to-ball skills, he does pack more power than Pedroia did at this stage of his career. There is some three true outcome risk in his profile as well. He controls the strike zone well enough to draw a considerable amount of walks, but he can get strikeout-happy when he hunts for homers. However, Riggio did improve on his contact rates enough in his last season with the Cowboys to ease some of those concerns. Power will always be the name of his game though, and he has enough thump in his bat to carry him far as he adjusts to professional-level pitching.

Caleb Durbin

When the Yankees brought back Tommy Kahnle before the 2023 campaign, they surprisingly designated late-stage breakout reliever Lucas Luetge for assignment, but quickly found a trade partner in the Atlanta Braves. The Yankees traded Luetge for pitcher Indigo Diaz and Durbin. Diaz was the better get at the time, then ranking 15th on the Braves’ Top 30 Prospects list, with Durbin looking like a throw in. While Diaz produced mixed results in his first season, Durbin exploded. The Yankees clearly saw something they liked with his profile, and Durbin delivered, slashing .304/.395/.427 in 69 games with 18 extra-base hits, 36 stolen bases in 44 tries, and just 18 strikeouts compared to 26 walks across two levels, making it to Double-A.

Following that, the Yankees sent Durbin to the Arizona Fall League where he continued to rake, batting .353/.456/.588 (good for an enormous 1.045 OPS) in 23 games. He picked up another 21 stolen bases in 23 tries and finished four steals short of breaking Rick Holifield’s record of 24 steals. Durbin is almost the exact opposite of Riggio despite playing the same position; speed is the clear name of his game and he uses it well. He had shown a keen eye at the plate dating back to his college days but had struggled to make a serious impact with the bat before joining the Yankees. The team was quick to identify adjustments to his swing that led to his offensive breakout.

Durbin will never be a home run hitter, but brings a lot of comparisons to Brett Gardner as a small, scrappy speedster with good contact and defensive skills who can muscle a few balls out of the park. He’s a second baseman by trade but he has experience all over the field, and the Yankees tried him at both third base and shortstop across the season before exclusively playing second in the AFL. He has good reactions on the dirt and can hold his own at all three positions, even if second base seems like a permanent home. Durbin is not featured on current top prospects lists now, but after earning a non-roster invitation to spring training and making the Spring Breakout roster, it’s clear the Yankees value him highly. Look for Durbin to shoot up rankings by midseason.

Kyle Carr

Junior College products are tough to evaluate in the draft on their own, even before ones who have bounced around like Carr did. He had Tommy John surgery as a high school senior in 2020, enrolled at the University of San Diego and redshirted in 2021, played briefly in 2022 before transferring to Palomar Junior College for 2023 and was prepared to transfer to Texas Christian University had he not signed after the draft. Carr’s season with Palomar made him an enticing draft selection however, as he went 12-1 with a 2.31 ERA and a whopping 111-to-19 strikeout-to-walk ratio. The Yankees couldn’t pass up that type of production and signed him after spending a third-round pick on him in this past year’s draft.

Carr is a bit of an old-school pitcher with his mechanics. He has a fluid delivery and repeats his motions easily, leading to a lot of strikes. He doesn’t carry overpowering heat on his fastball, sitting in the mid-90s range and topping out around 97 mph. He has a changeup in his arsenal that has potential but will require a lot of work. But where he really grabbed the Yankees’ attention is with his slider. New York has prioritized pitchers with above-average spin rates on breaking pitches in recent drafts, and Carr’s slider is no exception. He had trouble commanding it at times in college but when he does have the feel for it, it transforms into a lethal sweeper. The team has already begun working with him on refining his command and feel for the pitch.

The biggest thing with Carr is that we simply haven’t seen him in pro ball. The team gave him the rest of the year off after signing, so if he pitches in the Spring Breakout game, that will be his first taste of professional ball. Scouts are bullish on his future, as there’s a lot to like about what he brings to the table now. He was viewed more as a high-floor type of pitcher with middle of the rotation starter type upside. The Yankees have excelled in recent years in helping high-floor college pitchers push past those limits, and Carr’s slider is the key in getting him there. He is still just 21, so there is plenty of time to develop, but he will be fun to watch and a bit of an anomaly should he get into the Spring Breakout game.

The introduction of the Spring Breakout series has been praised across the game as a fun and unique initiative to introduce more fans to rising stars. There are intriguing games all over the four-day event, and this Yankees-Blue Jays game is no exception. Keep an eye for these names and more you might not know now, as they could very well be future stars for the Yankees.