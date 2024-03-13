Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/13/24

Uncomfortable days at camp continue. While Aaron Judge’s abdominal MRI came back clean yesterday, he and the Yankees are already speaking in terms of being “hopeful” about Opening Day, rather than certain. It’s not a fun place to be, not when the status of the team’s ace also hangs in the balance. There’s every chance that neither player has a serious injury, but the fact that we even have to worry at this point of the year is not optimal.

We’ve got plenty more season preview for you today, with Sam previewing the Minnesota Twins’ 2024 campaign and Matt analyzing Luke Weaver’s upcoming season. Nick Ahles looks at some lower-profile prospects to keep an eye on during this weekend’s Spring Breakout game, and Nick Power discusses how Marcus Stroman’s height has never been a barrier for a success, and looks at some other relatively short players that have thrived in New York.

Today’s Matchups:

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox

Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network

Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, FL

Questions/Prompts:

1. How many games will Trent Grisham start in center field this year?

2. What are the odds of a Yankees trade for Dylan Cease before Opening Day? At any point in 2024?