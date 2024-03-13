Yankees 2024 Season Preview: Luke Weaver

The Yankees’ pickup of Luke Weaver late last season on the surface just seemed like an effort to get someone in to eat up some innings late in a season that was going nowhere. However, it seems like the Yankees had further plans for him.

Weaver had a decent prospect pedigree, having been a former first-round draft pick of the Cardinals in 2014. After putting up some solid results in his very brief run with the Yankees, the team decided to bring back Weaver for 2024 on a $2 million deal that even includes an option for 2025. Now that he’s set to occupy a swingman role on the Yankees’ roster — at least to start the season — what might he do this year?

2023 Stats (in total): 29 games, 25 GS, 123.2 innings pitched, 6.40 ERA, 5.61 FIP, 4.70 xFIP, 7.93 K/9, 2.91 BB/9, 2.11 HR/9, 0.4 fWAR

2023 Stats (with Yankees): 3 games, 3 GS, 13.1 innings pitched, 3.38 ERA, 4.46 FIP, 3.64 xFIP, 10.80 K/9, 2.03 BB/9, 2.03 HR/9, 0.2 fWAR

2024 ZiPS Proections: 25 games, 21 GS, 101.3 innings pitched, 5.33 ERA, 4.98 FIP, 8.08 K/9, 3.38 BB/9, 1.60 HR/9, 0.7 fWAR

Admittedly, it’s a very small sample size, but Weaver definitely did show some improvements upon coming over to the Yankees. His ERA and FIP both went down, while he struck out more batters and walked fewer. In just 13.1 innings, he matched his fWAR total from the 100 innings he through earlier in that season. Some of that may be due to general small sample size variance, but there were some changes in his pitch selection from earlier in the season.

As he worked the cutter and sweeper more into his repertoire, he began allowing less hard contact than he had been before, leading to some better results.

Weaver had been hit by the home run bug for much of the season, and while that didn’t totally disappear after coming to the Yankees, he started getting more groundballs than he had previously.

Again, it’s entirely possible that there’s a lot of noise in those numbers, but the Yankees clearly saw enough from Weaver in that time to bring him back this year. Considering that his deal is a full major league one, we’ll probably be seeing a decent amount of him this year.

Weaver is not expected to be part of the big rotation, unless — knock on wood — someone goes down in the last couple weeks of spring training. However, he’s in position to be one of the first arms on call, and will still probably get a decent amount of starts even if the rotation stays fairly healthy. Every team gives pitchers spot starts at points, and Weaver will probably get a chance in the swingman role. The Yankees giving him the deal they did indicates that he’ll probably have a little bit of leeway in that role, and that they have a decent amount of faith that he’ll be pretty good in it. On the other hand, he has been dealing with a stiff neck recently, which might affect his start to the season. It might be nothing, but it’s unclear at this time.

At this stage last year, no one could have guessed that Luke Weaver would have gotten on the Yankees’ roster in 2023, never mind then earned a guaranteed deal for the next season. What to expect out of him this season is still anyone’s guess, but there are still some reasons to think that he could be just fine.