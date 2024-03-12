VOTE: Should the Yankees sign Blake Snell if Gerrit Cole is injured?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across Major League Baseball. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in New York Yankees fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

It’s been a tense last few days for Yankees fans, with scary news coming out about two of the game’s best players. On Sunday, Aaron Judge exited the game early and hasn’t played since, with the slugger undergoing an abdominal MRI. Yesterday, news broke that Gerrit Cole would undergo an MRI on his pitching elbow, as the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner reportedly has not been bouncing back as well as he’d like in between spring starts.

A serious injury to either player would be crushing. However, there are a pair of pretty obvious, ready-made alternatives to consider if Cole has to miss significant time. Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery’s long free-agent dramas have made headlines all offseason, and each still sits out on the market waiting for an appropriate suitor. If Cole hits the IL, would and should the Yankees make a serious run at either lefty?

Snell has been linked to the Yankees all winter, and the club is rumored to have made him his most lucrative offer yet. But the left-hander remains unsigned, and the early indications are that the Yankees haven’t re-engaged with Snell in light of Cole’s elbow problems. All that said, Snell would offer the Yankees as close to a like-for-like replacement if Cole goes down. Though Snell doesn’t have the pedigree or the peripherals of Cole, he is the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner, and would be an obvious upgrade to the rotation in any event.

Montgomery also is looking for work, and though the Yankees haven’t been linked to him as strongly as they’ve been linked to Snell this winter, he too would represent a big upgrade if the Yankee rotation suddenly had a hole.

If the Yankees sign neither player in the event of a serious Cole injury, they’d be forced to turn inward. The top internal options are likely Will Warren, Clayton Beeter, and Luis Gil. Warren was rated as the Yankees’ second-best pitching prospect by FanGraphs, and while Beeter was lower on the list, he has a major-league-ready fastball and slider. Gil, meanwhile, hasn’t pitched in a game above A-Ball in nearly two years, but looked sensational in an appearance against the Phillies on Monday.

So what do you think? Will the Yankees break the bank for a starter if their ace has to hit the shelf? And if they fill a need internally, where will they turn first? Vote in the SB Nation Reacts polls below and let your voice be heard.