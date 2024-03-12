Yankees reopen Dylan Cease trade talks with the White Sox

Earlier in the offseason, the Yankees and the Chicago White Sox discussed a trade involving Dylan Cease. Conversations didn’t reach much momentum because the South Siders reportedly demanded the inclusion of blue-chip prospect Spencer Jones in the deal and the Yanks were reluctant.

In the wake of Gerrit Cole’s tenuous right elbow situation and the Yankees’ reported unwillingness to pursue Blake Snell or Jordan Montgomery given their Competitive Balance Tax situation, MLB insider Bob Nightengale is reporting that the Yankees have re-engaged with the White Sox about Cease.

Nightengale posted on Tuesday morning about an offer already sent to Chicago:

The Yankees, while awaiting news on Gerrit Cole, have re-engaged with the Chicago White Sox and made a new proposal for ace Dylan Cease, but the new offer once again did not include prized outfield prospect Spencer Jones. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 12, 2024

It’s unclear if the White Sox will show any interest in pulling the trigger without Jones in the deal as the centerpiece, though. Over the course of the past several months, they’ve been sticklers in trade talks with the Orioles and Reds as well, supposedly asking for nothing less than “the sun and the moon” in exchange for Cease.

Ever since the offseason started, there was a natural match between the Yankees and White Sox with Cease in mind. The right-hander has two years left of team control and was a Cy Young runner-up to Justin Verlander in 2022, when he had a 2.20 ERA and 227 strikeouts. But the Pale Hose will likely take much more than that to rebuild a competitive team. Because of that, a trade would be in their best interest.

The Yanks, on the other hand, appeared set to enter the season without any more pitching additions of note until learning on Monday that their ace was being sent for a right elbow MRI. Even though Andy Martino heard the word “precautionary” and feels cautious optimism from the Yankees side regarding the pitcher’s MRI, there has to be at least some degree of concern if they are willing to re-open trade conversations for Cease.

Cease wasn’t as sharp in 2023 as he was the year before. Last season, he did strike out 214 hitters, but with a much worse 4.58 ERA. His 3.72 FIP and his ability to pitch a lot of innings relative to the average starter make him appealing, though. For more on Cease, check out my colleague Peter’s trade target profile from November.

There is still no word on the prospect package the Yankees offered the White Sox. Only time will tell if a deal will get done, though one can’t help but feel that Chicago may just hold onto Cease until the Trade Deadline at this point.