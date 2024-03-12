Yankees 1, Blue Jays 8: Bombers can’t keep up with Jays regulars

With three consecutive spring wins behind them, the Yankees headed back to Dunedin on Tuesday to take on the Blue Jays. It was a tough matchup, as Toronto gave José Berríos the ball, and the Yanks were running out a lineup filled almost entirely with non-regulars. The effects showed, as the offense remained mostly quiet, while the Jays were able to string hits together at the right times.

The Yankees got right to work in the first inning against Berríos. Trent Grisham led things off with a walk, and Jose Trevino moved him to third base two batters later on a single up the middle. Jose Rojas then cashed in on the opportunity with a ground-ball single that put New York on the board with what became their only run of the day. It also put Berríos at 25 pitches after recording just two outs, forcing the Jays to call on Nick Fraze to close out the inning.

Toronto did not hesitate to answer back in their half, however. George Springer led off with a double and after being replaced at second by Bo Bichette via a fielder’s choice comebacker that could have been executed better, the Jays scored thanks to a Justin Turner single up the middle, knotting things back up at one. The inning would end after Turner was doubled up at first on a Daulton Varsho lineout to right.

In a flash of spring training beauty, Berríos was able to come back out to begin the second inning, where he began to settle down. The two-time All-Star followed up with two scoreless innings after the rocky beginning to his day. Yankees starter Dennis Santana’s day was not the longest either, as the righty worked just 1.2 innings, giving up a run and three hits, though he did end his day with back-to-back strikeouts, and topped out at 98 mph.

Duane Underwood Jr. was next up for the Yanks, replacing Santana in the second. He ended his first inning on just one pitch, but hit some bumps in the third. Turner struck once again, after the Jays got a pair of runners in scoring position, he logged his second RBI single of the afternoon. Varsho would follow with one of his own, and put the Blue Jays up 3-1 after three innings.

Berríos returned for the fourth, where he surrendered a double to Rojas, and he ultimately ended his day after 3.1 innings of solid ball, giving up just the one run and striking out three Yankees.

Clayton Andrews took the bump for the Yanks in the fourth, where he allowed a walk to old friend Isiah Kiner-Falefa and hit Santiago Espinal with a pitch, but escaped unscathed thanks to a double play ball. In the Yankees’ turn in the fifth, Grisham walked and stole a pair of bases, but he could not be pushed across.

Thus, began the Blue Jays’ hit parade in the fifth. With Andrews still pitching, Bichette started things with a single, and Turner followed with his own, his third hit of the game. This would begin what was a string of five consecutive hits for Toronto, putting them up 6-1. After IKF K’d, Espinal doubled to score two more, and open this thing up at 8-1 after five frames.

Subs began to work their way in for both squads throughout the fifth and sixth, and this one began to zip along. Jorbit Vivas reached for the third time in the sixth, with the first two being on HBPs, but the Yanks stayed quiet once again, as the Jays did the same against Yorlin Calderon. With another opportunity to score in the seventh, the Yanks couldn’t drive in Caleb Durbin from third, while the pitching at least settled down to set the Jays down 1-2-3.

With an uneventful eighth on both sides, the Yanks needed a monumental effort to get back within reach. Benjamin Cowles and Durbin both singled in the effort, but another double play put a cap on this one, as the Jays took down the Yankees 8-1.

Grisham reached multiple times, as did Vivas and Rojas further down the depth chart, while Santana flashed some good stuff once again. Though it wasn’t the lengthiest outing, he could have a track to one of the last few bullpen spots as we head closer to Opening Day.

The Yankees will head back to George M. Steinbrenner Field on Wednesday to take on another AL East foe in the Red Sox. They’re slated to face off against Nick Pivetta at 1:05pm ET on YES, with their starter for the game yet to be announced.

Box Score