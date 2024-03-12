Aaron Judge underwent MRI on Monday, results came back clean

Well, when it rains, it pours. Yesterday, Yankees fans learned during their lunch hour that staff ace and reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole had undergone an MRI on his elbow, leaving the fandom holding their breath. As it turns out, he wasn’t alone. While speaking to reporters this morning, 2022 AL MVP and team captain Aaron Judge revealed that he too had an MRI yesterday due to discomfort in the abdominal area.

To those paying attention to the Yankees’ behaviors in recent days, this news, however distasteful, should nevertheless not come as a complete shock. Judge left Sunday’s game after just two at-bats (every other starter had three or four), and he was the only member of the starting lineup not to appear in either of yesterday’s two split-squad games. Although the Yankees insisted that both were just the result of regular rest days, a revelation after the fact that their captain was managing an injury of some kind was not out of the ordinary for a team that has been criticized by fans in recent years for how it reports injuries.

For what it’s worth, Judge does not seem overly concerned, noting that the test came back clean and asserting that he’s “pretty sure” he’ll be ready for Opening Day. Even so, since he’ll be shut down for the next few days, he knew it would not be wise to speculate too deeply. “I don’t want to speculate or talk about anything that hasn’t come yet,” he said. “But the most important thing is taking some time now and be back out there soon.”

Judge’s injury represents the negative flip side to the team’s much-discussed early arrival in Tampa. While the team certainly needed to put work in this winter after last year’s sluggish 82-win campaign, the added wear and tear on the body, if not properly managed, could lead to overuse injuries over the course of the season.

Judge said that the discomfort was in the middle of his abs -- noting that it was not his oblique -- and stems from the work he has been doing over the offseason.



“I think just from swinging from November all the way until now, every single day, it put some wear and tear on it,”… — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) March 12, 2024

Obviously, if Judge were to miss any significant chunk of time, it would be a major blow to their postseason dreams even before the season started. That said, the Yankees are in much better shape to handle his absence than they were last season, when they completely fell apart after he crashed into the wall in Los Angeles. Trent Grisham, acquired from the Padres alongside Juan Soto this past December, would slot in as the everyday center fielder, opening up a spot on the bench for an outfielder. More importantly, while his absence behind Soto would be missed, the right fielder’s presence on the roster takes off some of the pressure to rush back should he need to start the year on the shelf.

Hopefully, though, it does not come to that, and in a few days, we get to see No. 99 step into the batter’s box once more; baseball is much more fun when he does.