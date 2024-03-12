New York Yankees @ Toronto Blue Jays: Dennis Santana vs. José Berríos

In the wake of a banged-up Aaron Judge and the news of a possibly injured Gerrit Cole, the show simply must go on. For the second time in five days, the Yankees head to Dunedin to take on the Blue Jays. Their last appearance at TD Ballpark was a quiet one at the plate, but they’ve won three of four since, and look to keep it rolling Tuesday afternoon.

The Yankees are tabbing 27-year-old Dennis Santana for his first start of the spring today. He was brought in on a minor-league deal this offseason, and has had a stellar spring thus far in four relief appearances. In six total innings of work, Santana has yet to allow a run or a walk, while striking out eight. He’ll take a crack at starting against a mostly full Toronto lineup.

Unlike the Yanks, the Jays are sending out one of their primary starters for this one in José Berríos. The two-time All-Star had a nice rebound last year after a miserable 2022, and has been excellent thus far in the spring. He’s totaled five scoreless innings across two starts, with his last being a three inning, three strikeout outing against the Pirates.

The Yankees are running out the B-squad today for the most part. The top of the lineup features Trent Grisham, Anthony Volpe, Oswaldo Cabrera, and Jose Trevino cleaning up, with the rest made up of guys likely battling for the last few roster spots or Triple-A roles.

Join us in the game thread to follow along this afternoon.

How to watch

Location: TD Ballpark — Dunedin, FL

First pitch: 1:07 pm ET

TV broadcast: Sportsnet, NESN 360

Radio broadcast: Blue Jays - MLB.com

Online stream: YES App, MLB.tv

For updates, follow us on X and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.