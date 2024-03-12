Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/12/24

Monday brought only concern with it, as news of an issue with Gerrit Cole’s recovery after starts that led to an MRI made waves across the internet. The Yankee ace has been feeling like he had thrown 100 pitches after his considerably lighter spring training outings maxed out at under half the amount of bullets fired, leading to some worry about what this could be. We don’t have any answers as of yet, but between that and Aaron Judge’s temporary shutdown due to fatigue as well it’s safe to say stress levels are high among fans.

Peter’s got some calm words to center anyone particularly aggrieved by the Cole news to start our day, and then follows that up with a team preview on the wishy-washy Milwaukee Brewers. Jeff drops in to preview Anthony Volpe ahead of a big sophomore year in the bigs, and then Nicks Sarnelli and Ahles make the case for pursuing J.D. Davis and profile up-and-coming prospect Brando Mayea, respectively.

Today’s Matchups:

New York Yankees @ Toronto Blue Jays

Time: 1:07 p.m. EST

AD

TV: YES Network App

Venue: TD Ballpark, Dunedin, FL

Questions/Prompts:

1. How much do you think yesterday’s news on Gerrit Cole pushed the needle on going after one of the big remaining arms?

2. What did you make of the opening day for NFL free agency?