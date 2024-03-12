Yankees 2024 Season Preview: Anthony Volpe

At 21 years old, Anthony Volpe came into last year’s spring training and claimed the shortstop spot, beating out both Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who struggled, and another young player, Oswald Peraza.

The New York native was the major story across the Yankees universe and continued to be as the 2023 season had its fair share of ups and downs on a team and individual level. Now, at 22 years old, fresh off a Gold Glove win and an underwhelming season at the plate, Volpe is looking to continue his strong performance on defense while working his way toward his potential in the batter’s box.

2023 statistics: 159 games, 601 plate appearances, .209/.283/.383, 21 HR, 60 RBI, 84 wRC+, 8.7 BB%, 27.8 K%, 15 Defensive Runs Saved, 1 Outs Above Average, 2.9 fWAR

2024 ZiPS projections: 145 games, 598 plate appearances, .224/.302/.404, 19 HR, 74 RBI, 96 wRC+, 8,7 BB%, 25.4 K%, 2.7 fWAR

For his age, Volpe is extremely mature, reminiscent of a former Yankees shortstop whose number you get when you add the two singular numbers on the back of Volpe’s jersey. He knew that last season was not good enough at the plate and the team needed him to be better. Below are his percentile rankings for 2023 courtesy of Baseball Savant, in which there are some bright spots, but most of it is underwhelming.

Volpe was consistently a pain on the basepaths whether it was the beginning, middle, or end of the year, with the 27th-highest BsR per FanGraphs at 3.5, tied with Mookie Betts and Adolis García. He was second only to Harrison Bader (5.0) on the Yankees, which is impressive considering the former center fielder only played a total of 84 games compared to Volpe’s 159. It’s also worth mentioning the Yankees were one of the worst baserunning teams in the league, so if Volpe can lead the charge in that department in 2024, they will be in good hands, especially with the top-of-the-order looking how it does.

The foundation Volpe built on defense was a huge plus in 2023 that he will be looking to recreate in 2024. As tough as it was watching him face anything at the plate that wasn’t a fastball, it was nice knowing after a year of IKF that a ball hit to the six hole would likely not be fumbled or botched.

Volpe’s bat is where the improvements needed to come into play. Despite being the first Yankees rookie to hit 20 home runs and steal 20 bases, he struck out a rather large amount, and changes needed to happen over the winter. According to multiple reports and just using the eye test over the course of spring training, changes were made, and they’re making an impact.

The biggest change was getting rid of the “uppercut” action in Volpe’s swing, like what can be seen here as he gets on top of the ball and grounds out:

Or this swinging strike against the Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Chris Bassitt:

Or another good example of him cutting below a sinker up at the top of the zone:

Now, compare those swings to the 105.2-mph double below, where the bat stays on the same plane coming over the plate. This is one of many hits Volpe has had this spring that is over 100 mph according to Statcast.

With the improvements to Volpe’s swing, along with the fact that he’s seeing more pitches and looks more confident in the box by tenfold, it’s no wonder many people are predicting him to have a stellar 2024 season offensively, including many of us here at Pinstripe Alley.

It’s important to remember that he is still very young, relatively speaking, which makes all of these improvements and his production in Grapefruit League games even more exciting. However, context is important. The likelihood of small mistakes is still high. It’s also still spring training, so the results are interesting, but the mechanics and technique are more important.

Volpe is the kind of player where playing a full season at the major league level and struggling can help him. He has used his failures to find what needed to be worked on and looks like a completely different player at the plate while still being the same speed-demon on the basepaths and smart fielder on the infield dirt. The upcoming 2024 season will be a major prove-it year for the young shortstop.