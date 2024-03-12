The case for putting J.D. Davis in pinstripes

Spring training is a time for hope, but more often than not that hope is just to see the Grapefruit League season end without any injuries to your team. With the alarming news that both Gerrit Cole and Aaron Judge underwent MRIs early this week for possible elbow and ab injuries, respectively, it’s easy for folks to forget that infielder Oswald Peraza was determined to have a right shoulder sprain on Saturday, likely sidelining the 23-year-old Venezuelan for at least two months.

With Peraza out of the picture for the first few months at least, the Yankees will need to explore other options to bolster their infield depth. The Yankees have already struck out twice on this front. The Dodgers signed Kiké Hernandez to a one-year, $4 million deal, with the veteran utilityman selecting LA over the Yankees for more starts against lefties. On the other hand, the Tampa Bay Rays actually underbid the Yankees’ one-year, $4 million offer when they signed Amed Rosario to a one-year, $1.5 million deal. With Peraza out of the picture for the first few months at least, the Yankees will need to explore other certainly options for veteran infield depth that will become available as spring training marches on, and one such option that should interest the Yankees is J.D. Davis.

Once the San Francisco Giants signed Matt Chapman to a three-year deal with options on March 3rd, it became clear that the team would have to offload either Wilmer Flores or J.D. Davis to relieve the logjam at the corner infield positions. Davis and the Giants went to arbitration in February, where the arbitration panel found in favor of the corner infielder. While Davis may have earned a $6.9 million (instead of a $6.5 million) salary and won the battle, he may have lost the war.

The new CBA fully guarantees arbitration-eligible players’ salaries if they make the Opening Day roster. Only players that avoid arbitration by settling with their club on a salary — the typical scenario — are guaranteed their full salary, however. San Francisco released Davis Monday morning after not being able to find a trade partner and after he cleared waivers. Since the club released Davis more than 16 days prior to Opening Day on March 28th, San Francisco only has to pay Davis a pro-rated salary worth 30 days’ pay. For a team nearing the luxury tax threshold and still potentially gunning for Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery, the move makes a ton of sense, saving the Giants $5,793,000 (apparently the going rate for burning a bridge).

Similarly, it makes a ton of sense for the Yankees to give Davis a look. Davis was a mixed bag offensively last year, sandwiching a rough summer slump with a hot start and solid finish. In the first half last year he slashed .277/.350/.450 with 14 doubles and 11 homers in 84 games, good enough for a 119 OPS+.

In the second half, however, his production dropped off precipitously, slashing .207/.290/.359 with just 16 extra-base hits in 60 games. Another interesting wrinkle is that Davis hit righties and lefties equally — as a right-handed batter, in 338 ABs he slashed .249/.333/.408 against righties and .247/.306/.423 in 142 ABs against lefties. Overall, however, it was a down year for Davis, who has been a productive major leaguer offensively thus far in his career.

Defensively, Davis has vacillated between decent and subpar while splitting time between first and third. In particular, Davis has been subpar at third for his career. Interestingly enough, though, Davis graded out well in 2023 according to Outs Above Average (+5) and UZR (.8) in 915.2 innings at the hot corner last year, but poorly according to Defensive Runs Saved (-11).

Davis represents a valuable bench piece for the Yanks. He’d be able to give both DJ LeMahieu and Anthony Rizzo rest days as a veteran presence off the bench. He’d be the best offensive option of a hypothetical bench that would consist of some combination of Peraza, Oswaldo Cabrera, Trent Grisham, and a catcher. However, two overarching factors will probably prevent Davis from joining the Yanks — the Bombers’ own luxury tax situation and the fact that other teams that have more pressing needs for a corner infield/DH will be inclined to offer Davis a salary that will in all likelihood be befitting a more consistent role.

The Yankees are above the luxury tax threshold for the third season in a row, meaning any contract they sign a player to will be taxed at a 110 percent clip. Here, for instance, Davis’ $6.9 million arbitration award would cost the Yankees $14.5 million if New York offered him that much. While Davis probably won’t get offered anything near that in what has been a slow market that’s also still filled with options like J.D. Martinez and Brandon Belt, it’s not unfair to say paying more than double for a utility bench piece is bad business for minimal impact on the team’s chances for success.

A bigger obstacle is that many teams without the same tax constraints as the Yankees may seek Davis’ services, especially now that any offer is likely to be below his arbitration award of $6.9 million. Good teams that need a bat or a corner infielder like the Brewers and Guardians could make sense. Bad teams may hope Davis replicates his first half of last year and look to gain a trade chip for this year’s deadline. Davis himself could also prefer a starting role that would be hard to come by with the Yankees.

Despite these obstacles, Brian Cashman and the front office should definitely consider what could be a really nice bench piece in Davis. How many times have Yankee fans come to curse the lack of major league options when an injury inevitably occurs in any position? Hell, how many times did Yankee fans curse the lack of options just this week after hearing the Cole and Judge news? Although they would have to pay an extra tax for Davis, what is an extra $4 million for a team like the Yankees anyway?

While a veteran utility bench piece likely won’t be the reason why the Yankees either succeed or fail in 2024, not going for the best possible option is one reason for the Yankees’ shortcomings — and fans’ frustrations — these past years. After all, as Susan Slusser and John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle point out, it’s a rare opportunity to secure a player who can potentially start at first or third and hit 25 home runs for so little. It should be an option the Yankees should seriously consider, especially given the Yankees’ injury luck.