Yankees Prospect Profile: Brando Mayea

In a day in age where having a versatile outfield is key, the Yankees have shown an aptitude towards finding and combining outfielders. From the days of the power-hitting Paul O’Neill roaming the outfield with speedy veteran Tim Raines, to recent history of the slugging Aaron Judge standing in the grass with the scrappy Brett Gardner, New York has not been afraid to mix and match archetypes. Despite all of this, the Yankees truly haven’t had a homegrown blend of power and speed in the outfield since the days of Bernie Williams, but may soon end up with two. While Jasson Domínguez is drawing all of the attention with a loud start to his major league career, there is a similar story just starting in the depths of the farm system. Meet Brando Mayea.

Mayea entered the 2023 International Free Agency class ninth in MLB Pipeline’s rankings, and took home a bonus to match, signing for $4.35 million and taking up most of the Yankees’ $5.2 million bonus pool in the process. It matched the recent trends of New York zeroing in on a handful of players per class rather than spreading deals out. It’s easy to see why the team fell in love with Mayea, as he was wowing scouts all across the Dominican Republic with a loud and flashy set of tools.

The Cuban-born Mayea brings a lot to the table, and it all starts with his speed. He is a gifted speedster and cruises the basepaths with little issue. The right-hander brings that speed into the batter’s box as well, as he’s able to get his legs down quick and his motions underway faster than his peers, leading to a ton of loud contact. He gets to top speed quick and uses it to beat out tough grounders, or turn routine doubles into stand-up triples.

Mayea’s approach at the plate can be a bit puzzling at times though. He has a power hitter’s swing but doesn’t pull the ball much, rather spraying the ball to all parts of the field. That isn’t a bad thing as it is, but the Yankees have been working with him on fine-tuning his approach at the plate to unlock more power. Mayea has the strength to muscle out 10-to-15 homers already, but that speaks more to his natural strength, as his instincts at the plate lead to more extra-base gappers than homers. The power potential is there — scouts had pegged him for a 20-to-30 homer type player at his peak even before he signed, and it’s more about tweaking the little things rather than overhauling his entire swing. All this isn’t to say Mayea is a strikeout-heavy hitter, he is quite patient in the box and not afraid to take his walks either.

Defensively, Mayea can play all three outfield spots well but shines brightest in center field. His speed allows him to glide over to tough gappers, and he has the athleticism to make the flashy diving catches. His arm strength is capable of playing in a big league stadium now. Despite all of this, his route-running and general defensive form still have room to improve, leading scouts to ponder about a Gold Glove winning future. The pieces are there, they just need to be put together.

Just 17 at the time of signing, Mayea went to work quickly on proving the Yankees savvy for signing him. While not at Domínguez level hype, there was a fair bit of excitement for Mayea’s pro debut, and he did not disappoint. Suiting up for 38 games in the Dominican Summer League, Mayea was one of the league’s best, slashing .276/.382/.400 with three home runs and 18 RBIs. He also picked up 22 stolen bases in 29 tries, tallied another eight extra-base hits, and walked 22 times compared to 27 strikeouts: a debut as advertised and an introduction to be proud of for Mayea. Early thoughts within the organization were generally excitement for more, and pleasantly surprised with his power levels. At just 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds, the general consensus was while the form was there, the power would develop as Mayea spent more time with the team’s strength, conditioning and nutrition plans. Seeing these early results is certainly encouraging.

While it’s easy to dream about Mayea’s potential, it must be remembered that it’s only been 38 DSL games and Mayea is won’t even turn 19 until September. There’s still a long, long way to go in his development, but if everything clicks, New York is looking at a true 30/30 player on offense and a Gold Glove candidate on defense. The speed is already there to average anywhere from 30-60 stolen bases a season if he can put the finishing touches on his techniques. Even if Mayea’s lofty expectations don’t meet the maximum, the Yankees are still looking at a solid big-league regular. He is still years away from making an impact in the Bronx, but there is a lot of upward momentum next to Mayea’s name.