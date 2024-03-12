Around the Empire: Yankees news - 3/12/24

SNY | Andy Martino: Hold your breath for as long as you can. The Yankees’ ace, Gerrit Cole, is going for an MRI on his throwing elbow. Cole hasn’t been able to recover well after his spring experiences thus far and compared it to the feeling that he has after 100 pitches. Martino reports the MRI as “precautionary” but elbow issues are never so simple.

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: When it rains, it pours. Aaron Judge is somehow beat up in March. I’m actually not sure I’ve ever heard a coach use the term “mid-season beat up.” While Boone made this seem like not a big deal, it’s a bit concerning. Without getting any specifics, we can’t really know how concerned to be. Sometimes ramping up can be tiring. Let’s hope it’s closer to that than any sort of issue in one part of the body specifically.

MLB.com | Alfred Santasiere III: This was a great profile from Santasiere on Cole’s mindset and mental framework to the game. After winning the Cy Young Award in 2023, Cole is appreciative of the honor, but is ready to get back to work in spring. He sees the award as validation for all the preparation and hard work he puts into the game. More interestingly, Cole addressed a key adjustment he made going into 2023: use the entire strike zone. That added less predictability to his pitch mix, especially in high leverage situations. This year, he will look to execute upon that gameplan again.

The Athletics ($) | Chris Kirschner: There has been lots of chatter around Anthony Volpe’s swing adjustment this spring. Last year, he was a deep fly ball machine but didn’t have the power to send those over the wall. Because of that, he set out to flatten his bat path to give himself more room for error in the gaps. Aaron Boone told Kirschner, “...he’s not sinking down as much and coming up through.” That adjustment will be key for Volpe to have a consistent entry into the hitting zone to have better feel for where the barrel is in space.

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: George Lombard Jr. is entering his first full professional season and has looked impressive so far this spring. He will be one of the most interesting Yankees prospects to watch in this week’s Spring Breakout games. We haven’t gotten too much of a glimpse into him as a player, so to see he him against other highly touted players will be exciting and him present him an early challenge. Folks around the organization love this kid. Now is the time for him to show why he was their first rounder.

RHP Luke Weaver has a stiff neck and won't make his scheduled start tomorrow afternoon at Steinbrenner Field, the #Yankees say. — Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) March 11, 2024

Finally, in roster news Luke Weaver is also dealing with some injury concerns and will be passed over for his scheduled start. Hopefully this is also a minor issue and won’t affect him going forward, but it’s something to keep an eye on.