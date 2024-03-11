Yankees 5, Orioles 3/Yankees 2, Phillies 1: Split-squad sweep

The big Yankee news of the day unfortunately did not come on the field; it came from the revelation that ace and reigning AL Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole was undergoing an MRI on his pitching elbow. While some initial reports say it’s precautionary more than anything else, it obviously understandable to be a bit worried.

While no one wants to see some of the depth options have to replace Cole in the rotation, Monday’s split-squad spring training action did provide a chance to get a look at some of the Yankees’ emergency options. A handful of them had some solid days.

Yankees 5, Orioles 3

Pitching prospect Will Warren is expected to be one of the next men up in the rotation, and he had a chance to show what he had in the Yankees’ home game against the Orioles in Tampa. Warren quickly found himself in some trouble after top prospect Jackson Holliday singled and Kolten Wong walked in the first two plate appearances of the game. However, he impressively worked around that, stranding both runners in scoring position.

In the bottom of the first, the big league part of the Yankees’ lineup then took the lead. With Alex Verdugo and Anthony Rizzo on after a single and a walk respectively, Giancarlo Stanton grounded into what looked like it was going to be a force out at second. However, an error on a drop led to everyone being safe and the bases loaded. After Trent Grisham scored one run with a bases-loaded walk, Austin Wells unloaded them with a double off the wall.

The O’s picked up a run off Warren in the second, but it came on an infield single that came on a missed call at first base that probably should’ve ended the inning. Warren ended up allowing one run on three hits and three walks in three innings.

Clay Holmes followed him with a scoreless inning, but got some help from Wells, who continue his nice day with some defense. The 24-year-old backstop nailed Daniel Johnson at second to complete a strike-’em-out/throw-’em-out double play.

The Yankees also got a good outing from Ian Hamilton for two innings, striking out four. Cody Morris, a potential bullpen option at some point, threw two solid innings before running into a bit of trouble in the ninth. That led the Orioles picking up a couple runs and even putting the go-ahead run on base before tall Double-A arm Jack Neely finally closed things out.

Box Score

Yankees 2, Phillies 1

The other game was a bit less eventful, as it was scoreless through seven innings, with the Yankees — who had the likes of Juan Soto in the lineup — not recording a hit off Phillies ace Zach Wheeler and company in that time.

One person who was very good for the Yankees in that time was Clayton Beeter. Like Warren, Beeter is a well-regarded prospect who ended 2023 at Triple-A and he’s another name to keep an eye on in wake of the Cole news. The righty went four scoreless innings of two-hit ball, fanning four against a strong Phillies lineup that included Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber, J.T. Realmuto, and many other staples from their formidable group.

Luis Gil, who has some impressive big league experience from 2021, put in an even better outing. He gave up just one hit and one walk in 3.2 innings, while striking out eight batters in relief.

The Yankees finally got a hit and some offense in the eighth inning. After Josh VanMeter led off the frame with a single, non-roster invitee Oscar Gonzalez homered to give the Yankees the lead.

In the ninth, the Phillies scored a run, loaded the bases off Anthony Misiewicz, and were a ball away from at least tying the game as Alex Mauricio fell behind 3-0 with two outs. He managed to work his way back into the at-bat before eventually sealing the win and the split-squad sweep with a punchout.

Box Score

Tomorrow, the Yankees will be back down to just one game as they travel to take on José Berríos and the Blue Jays. Even though it’s an away game, the YES Network is planning on airing it through the YES App at 1:07pm ET.