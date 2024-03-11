Gerrit Cole to undergo MRI on elbow

In the Yankees’ pecking order of players who absolutely, positively cannot get hurt without causing apocalyptic damage to their 2024 World Series hopes, Gerrit Cole is probably in a tier of his own. As everyday players, Aaron Judge and Juan are, of course, supremely valuable, and fans saw too often in summer 2023 just how lifeless the Yankees could get without Judge in the starting lineup.

Yet because New York enters 2024 with the starting rotation as the biggest concern, Cole is what makes this engine even operable. The defending AL Cy Young Award winner is generally accepted as the best pitcher in baseball, and it’s a big step down to question marks after him.

So the news of Cole going for an MRI on his eight elbow this morning is nothing but heart-stopping.

Per Boone, Gerrit Cole having an MRI today on his elbow. Having trouble recovering, more in line with how a regular season start feels. Been “more of a challenge” to bounce back. More to come… — Pete Caldera (@pcaldera) March 11, 2024

Egad. One tried to not take a guy like Gerrit Cole for granted, but he has been remarkably healthy throughout his entire career with minimal damage to his elbow outside of an inflammation way back in 2016. Other than that, he’s made at least 30 starts in each of the last six full seasons (excluding 2020).

The best-case scenario is that this is just a precautionary move and Cole will only miss a little time in spring training. An hour and a half after this story went live, SNY’s Andy Martino even noted that he’s hearing this could indeed be precautionary. The worst-case? I don’t think I even have to say the words “Tommy John surgery,” but I will anyway because, well, the mood befits it. The Yankees and Cole will endeavor to everything they can to ensure that it doesn’t come to that since it would toss a nuke into their 2024 and 2025 seasons. But Cole is signed through at least 2028, so the Yankees have to keep the longview in mind, too, even with this win-now team.

Speaking of this being a win-now team, the pressure will only mount on owner Hal Steinbrenner to consider approving a free-agent deal for the still-available Blake Snell or Jordan Montgomery. The luxury tax fee would indeed be steep, especially on a short-term contract, but you don’t have Soto and Judge in their primes to just roll the dice on a rotation led by a No. 2 guy like Marcus Stroman or a mystery box like Carlos Rodón.

Just like Pete Caldera, we’ll have more to come as more information is revealed, though per manager Aaron Boone, the Yankees do not anticipate there being any concrete news anytime soon.