New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles/Philadelphia Phillies (split-squad)

Today as we start a new week, we’ll get to see double the Yankees’ baseball this afternoon. As the trek to the new season continues, the Yankees will be in split-squad action today, as the Orioles are coming to Tampa, while another group of Bombers will hit the road and head to Clearwater to play the Phillies. Regrettably, both matinees are overshadowed by the understandable panic among Yankees fans over this morning’s news of Gerrit Cole needing an MRI on his elbow.

In the home game, the Yankees will give the ball to Will Warren. Going into this season, Warren is considered one of the next cabs off the rank in the Yankees’ rotation, and he has a chance to further cement that today. Among the other names in that lineup are several Yankees’ regulars, as the top six are all players who are all locks to make the roster if healthy.

As that’s happening, out in Clearwater, Clayton Beeter will get the start against the Phillies. Beeter has had a fairly solid spring so far, but he’ll face a test today against a fairly strong Phillies’ lineup. Meanwhile, the Yankees will send a couple big names on that road game, as Juan Soto, Gleyber Torres, and Anthony Volpe will headline their lineup that game. Notably not playing is Aaron Judge, though the Yankees plan to have him back on Wednesday.

Regarding Judge, Boone told reporters in Clearwater that Judge will return to the lineup on Wednesday. Boone said Judge’s body has been beat up with all of the work he’s been doing. — JackCurryYES (@JackCurryYES) March 11, 2024

Here’s everything you need to know about how to catch today’s game, and we hope you’ll join us in the game thread (for at least a distraction, anyway).

How to watch: Yankees vs. Orioles

Location: George M. Steinbrenner Field - Tampa, FL

First pitch: 1:05 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES Netowrk, MASN

Radio broadcast: None

Online stream: MLB.tv

Starting off the week with some Yankees Baseball pic.twitter.com/N1qq5vbAfc — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 11, 2024

On the road again. pic.twitter.com/iL94bEMDJ7 — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) March 11, 2024

How to watch: Yankees at Phillies

Location: BayCare Ballpark - Clearwater, FL

First pitch: 1:05 pm ET

TV broadcast: NBCSP+

Radio broadcast: None

Online stream: MLB.tv

For updates, follow us on X and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

The Clearwater Crew pic.twitter.com/rMbRICl6sk — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 11, 2024