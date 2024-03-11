Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

We’re nearly halfway through March already, and thus halfway through our spring training warmup sprint before the start of the season arrives. We’ve started to see some of the standouts from camp, most notably how locked in Juan Soto already is, and some people who will hopefully shake off the rust in time for the games that count. There’s still plenty of time for the regulars, but for the folks battling for the final roster spots every at-bat and every pitch is going to be scrutinized.

That being said, we know the overwhelming majority of who is going to be out there on March 28th. What we don’t know yet is who will wind up forcing their way to the front of the line in terms of priority in the lineup and rotation. Who will take the baton from Gerrit Cole by the time midseason rolls around? Who should be protecting the latter of the Soto/Aaron Judge pairing in the lineup? If you’ve got questions like these, or anything else on your mind, send ‘em in for a chance to be featured in our Yankees mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday afternoon. All questions received by the night of March 14th will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.