Why Carlos Rodón is taking his time ramping up

Sometimes, I miss the days of being naïve this time of year. With spring training games being more accessible, more and more people are watching. Because of that, when a player struggles, it’s as if the world is falling apart — and that reaction can happen in the other direction too. When Anthony Volpe tore up spring last year, expectations probably rose too high for him to be a big-time offensive contributor right away. This year, there is a ton of pressure on Carlos Rodón to perform, so every move he makes is under a microscope.

The question marks around Rodón are undeniable. He had an awful debut year in the Bronx and didn’t do anything to quiet the injury concerns. Even as a big fan of his potential, it’s hard to defend him with confidence. However, I am confident in saying that his poor spring performance isn’t enough reason to press the panic button yet. March is not about being the best version of yourself. It’s about ramping up your body and arm to be in a good place to start the season. It’s about building a foundation for sustained health.

Right now, Rodón’s physical progress seems to be in a good place. The results aren’t there, but the velocity has been consistent without noticeably high effort. There is even some history with Rodón’s previous springs that should help calm any concerns about where stands right now. The data here isn’t plentiful, but we can get a decent idea of where he is relative to previous seasons:

Rodón Spring Training Velocity ﻿Season Fastballs Thrown Avg. Velocity ﻿Season Fastballs Thrown Avg. Velocity 2020 58 93.4 2021 25 94.3 2024 47 93.4

Due in part to the owners’ lockout in 2021-22, Rodón was a mid-March and never got on a field with Statcast tracking in his six innings. And as most fans know, he was absent in 2023 due to his elbow issues. 2021 was the last year where he had data we can look at and his fastball came in at 94.3 mph on average. That was also the year where he broke out as the pitcher that was promised.

Rodón’s average for the entire 2021 season came in at 95.4, but he didn’t have that velocity right away. In the first month — during which he threw a no-hitter — he was still at 94.9. The southpaw’s highest fastball velocity month did not come until June, but he couldn’t maintain it through September. Living in the high-90s was great for his performance, but not physically sustainable to the point where he could do it through 30 starts. It was time for a different approach.

In 2022, Rodón came out the gates throwing hard despite his lack of an extended spring. He was immediately sitting a little above 96 mph in April. His velocity was up year over year, but the Giants were conscious of his ramp-up still, as he didn’t touch 100 pitches until late April. Even with the ramp-up in terms of volume, he couldn’t maintain the velocity without his body telling him something was up. He sat 96 for two months, then 95.5 for two months, then just under 95 for the final two. As we know, that heat did not have a great effect on his elbow, as his issues flared up almost immediately with the Yankees. When Rodón did come back last year, he sat 95 through the three months.

So what does this all mean? A few things. First off, he isn’t far off from where he was at this time in 2021 – that is an important takeaway. Second, when he has come out the gate throwing cheese (like in 2022), it’s presented issues further down the line. This time around, maybe it’s a good approach to take it easy at first, especially as he is dabbling with adding a new pitch!

Ideally, a pitcher ramps up through the first month of the season and gets to a sustainable mid-season form by the beginning of the summer. With Rodón’s history, it’s good that he is taking it slow to make sure he can find that point. So for now, we have to be patient. If this is where he is in June, then it’ll be a different story.