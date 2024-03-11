Around the Empire: Yankees news - 3/11/24

New York Post | Dan Martin: In Sunday’s game against the Braves, catcher Jose Trevino made his spring training debut after the start of camp due to a calf injury (and of course the wrist surgery that curtailed his 2023). Trevino described his journey back as a “long, long road” and described his frustration at not being able to help the team during last year’s disappointing run. While Austin Wells’ emergence has made the catching position a bit more crowded this season, the 2022 All-Star believes he can still help the team, and he showed that a little bit in his first game back, homering and throwing out a baserunner.

New York Daily News | Peter Sblendorio: Elsewhere in yesterday’s win, that Juan Soto guy did something good again. Keeping up his torrid spring, Soto smashed a 447 foot-home run in the game against the Braves. The man is something else.

MLB.com | Keegan Matheson and Bryan Hoch: MLB’s new “Spring Breakout” games designed to highlight some of every organization’s top prospects will be coming to Steinbrenner field this coming weekend when the Yankees’ farmhands host the Blue Jays’ ones. Here’s a look at some of the important information about the game which is set to feature Spencer Jones among other notable names.

New York Post | Joel Sherman: We here at Pinstripe Alley spent most of the winter doing our Top 100 Yankee rankings, but here, Joel Sherman dipped his toe in the water for a different type of Yankee rankings. He ran through and ranked the best Yankee free agent signings ever from the recent like Gerrit Cole to the iconic like Reggie Jackson.