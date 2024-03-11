Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/11/24

Yesterday’s win over the Braves was a nice reminder of how awesome it was to see Jose Trevino break out in 2022. Sunday afternoon was his spring debut following a calf injury, and he both threw out a baserunner and went deep. I don’t know if we can quite call that vintage Trevino given his full career trajectory, but it was at least a nice reminder of that All-Star season!

Today on the site, Nick P. will preview the Marlins’ longshot attempt to return to the playoffs for a second-straight year, John will handle the weekly Making the Team Meter update, and he’ll then look ahead to newcomer Alex Verdugo’s 2024 campaign. Later on, Esteban will check in on Carlos Rodón’s ramp-ups from the past few years and determine if Yankees fans should be concerned with his current status, and Madison will answer your mailbag questions.

Today’s Matchups:

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles

New York Yankees @ Philadelphia Phillies

Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

TV: YES, MASN (NYY vs. BAL)

NBC Sports Philadelphia (NYY @ PHI)

Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, FL (NYY vs. BAL)

BayCare Ballpark, Clearwater, FL (NYY @ PHI)

Questions/Prompts:

1. If you had to guess, will Jose Trevino or Austin Wells make more starts for the Yankees in 2024?

2. Do you think MLB should eliminate a week of spring training to begin the season sooner since players stay in better shape in the offseason these days?