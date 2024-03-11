Yankees Making the Team Meter: Week Three

It’s a Monday in March, and you know what that means — it’s time for another edition of the Pinstripe Alley Making the Team Meter! After a fairly quiet first two weeks, the third week of spring training games threw some wrenches into our equations. Injury concerns surrounding Tommy Kahnle and Oswald Peraza have intensified the battles for spots in the bullpen and on the bench, free agent rumors have suggested the Yankees are dissatisfied with certain parts of the roster, and comments from manager Aaron Boone during in-game interviews this week have given us a glimpse into who’s leading the pack for spots on the final roster.

As always, in case you need it, I’ve included the key below as a refresher. I’d also like to remind you that, like last week, players who were cut or removed from the injured list prior to last Monday will not appear on these lists, while those cut in the last seven days will.

As always, let’s start with the pitchers:

This past week, manager Aaron Boone announced that reliever Tommy Kahnle is “a little behind” due to the shoulder injury that cut short his 2023 in September. Although he’s not at the moment injured, his status for Opening Day is in doubt, as he simply might not be built up enough by the 28th. Additionally, while he has pitched in simulated games and thrown bullpen sessions, Jonathan Loáisiga has yet to appear in a Grapefruit League game yet; the team asserts that he is in line to be ready for Opening Day, but it’s something to at least keep an eye on. In a spring training where injury news items have been fortunately few and far between since the report-day reveals that Scott Effross and Lou Trivino would begin the season the shelf, these reports represent the first major wrench thrown in to the battle for the final bullpen spot.

Over the first two weeks of the Making the Team Meter, Ian Hamilton has been listed as yellow solely by virtue of the fact that he has one option remaining. Between the Kahnle and Loáisiga news and his own strong performance — he has yet to allow a hit and has struck out seven in five innings this spring — Hamilton’s spot is secure. Who else will join him remains to be seen.

Despite starting out as the favorite for a spot, 2022 standout Ron Marinaccio put himself in a deep hole early, and while a strong outing this past Thursday in which he spun 1.1 scoreless frames and two innings of one-run ball yesterday certainly helped dig him out a bit, he’s probably earned himself a ticket back to Triple-A on the Scranton Shuttle. He would likely need an injury to get back into consideration. Nick Burdi’s electric stuff has caught extensive attention, while Oddanier Mosqueda has started piling up strikeouts in bunches in recent games. And on ESPN this week, Boone highlighted Yerry De Los Santos, Dennis Santana, and Clayton Andrews as options.

In terms of cuts, the only pitcher reassigned to the minor league camp this week was Tanner Tully. He was already a long shot to make the roster, and will instead serve — as expected — as pitching depth in the minors.

Behind the plate, we have a couple of small changes, but with potentially major consequences:

With J.C. Escarra and Agustin Ramirez sent down this week, that leaves five catchers left in camp: Jose Trevino, Austin Wells, Ben Rortvedt, Carlos Narvaez, and Luis Torrens. Now that he has made his Grapefruit League debut, I feel confident bumping him back up to green. So long as he’s healthy — and he would not be back from the calf injury if he wasn’t — he probably starts the season with the majority share of the split behind the plate.

But who will join him? Judging from the fact that they have lined him up to catch Gerrit Cole and Nestor Cortes multiple times this spring, the Yankees clearly hope Austin Wells not only seizes the backup job, but takes over the majority share from Trevino with his performance. Still, he does have options remaining, while Ben Rortvedt does not; teams generally don’t like to surrender catching depth unnecessarily, so I’d be surprised if the Yankees tried to sneak him through waivers. Additionally, Boone raved about Carlos Narvaez’s performance this spring, perhaps putting him in a position to crack the roster if the team flips Rortvedt in a deal and Trevino’s calf acts up again. I still expect Trevino and Wells to break camp with the team, but there’s a tiny sliver of uncertainty here.

The uncertainty becomes even greater when we look at the position players:

The Yankees took an axe to the spring training roster this week, reassigning Jeter Downs, Caleb Durbin, Spencer Jones, Brandon Lockridge, and T.J. Rumfield to the minor league camp. Typically, extensive cuts in the third week of sprig training bring some clarity to the roster, allowing us to get an idea, if not exactly who will make the back the bench, at least how the team will is looking to construct it.

Right now, though, the Yankees bench is filled with more questions than answers. Heading into camp, Oswald Peraza and Oswaldo Cabrera were the favorites to join Trent Grisham and the backup catcher on the bench. Injuries, however, ended Peraza’s spring even before it truly began, while like Marinaccio in the bullpen, Cabrera dug himself a deep hole in the early part of the spring with his performance. Although, theoretically, this opened up opportunities for non-roster invitees to make the roster, most have struggled at the dish.

At the moment, the Yankees are left with seven players left in camp competing for two spots: in addition to Cabrera, Jorbit Vivas, Jahmai Jones, Kevin Smith, Josh VanMeter, Jose Rojas, and Everson Pereira remain in MLB camp. Earlier this week, Jack Curry reported that the Yankees did not add Austin Wells to their Spring Breakout roster because he was competing for a job on the Major League roster; based off this logic, the inclusion of Vivas and Pereira on the Breakout roster suggests that they are not serious contenders for the roster.

Brendan Kuty and Chris Kirschner of The Athletic have Cabrera and Donovan Solano, currently a free agent, filling out the roster. Although they did not give any names, the YES broadcast on Sunday spent multiple innings talking about how Brian Cashman has acquired numerous key figures in recent years via trade or the waiver wire right before Opening Day in previous years — most successfully, they acquired Trevino and Mike Tauchman in this manner, but over the years they’ve also reeled in Vernon Wells, Lyle Overbay, and Franchy Cordero. These reports only add fuel to the fire that the final spot on the bench will go to a player not currently in the Yankees organization.

The type of player they might pursue, however, depends on how Cabrera plays down the stretch. After going 1-for-23 to start the spring, Oswaldo had three hits yesterday. If he can lock in at the plate, he can establish himself as the backup shortstop, freeing up the front office to acquire the best bench piece available rather than simply the best shortstop available. His versatility and familiarity gives him a leg up on the competition.

If this is in fact the path the Yankees take, don’t be surprised if the Yankees carry three catchers on Opening Day, delaying the need to trade or DFA Rortvedt for as long as possible (even if it’s just a day or two). The team did this last year with Estevan Florial.

And that, dear readers, is where the Yankees roster stands today. Do you agree with our assessments? Let us know in the comments section below, and tune in next week!