Yankees 2024 Season Preview: Alex Verdugo

As the Winter Meetings continued and rumors of Juan Soto to the Yankees swirled, Jeff Passan dropped a bomb that shocked the American League East, announcing that the Yankees had acquired outfielder Alex Verdugo from their archrivals, the Boston Red Sox, in exchange for reliever Greg Weissert and a pair of minor league pitchers.

Although the deal caught us a bit off guard, and led to speculation that the team was looking to flip Verdugo to San Diego for Soto, we ultimately learned that the acquisition was simply one part of a two-day long revamp of the outfield, transforming it from one of the worst in baseball to one of the deepest.

2023 statistics: 142 games, 602 plate appearances, .264/.324/.421, 13 HR, 54 RBI, 98 wRC+, 7.5 BB%, 15.4 K%, 9 Defensive Runs Saved, 1 Outs Above Average, 2.0 fWAR

2024 ZiPS projections: 142 games, 591 plate appearances, .268/.327/.419, 15 HR, 61 RBI, 106 wRC+, 7.6 BB%, 15.6 K%, 2.0 fWAR

Having been acquired in the same week as Soto and sharing an outfield with arguably the two best outfielders in all of baseball, Verdugo has slid under the radar. He is by no stretch of the imagination the superstar that the Red Sox clearly hoped he would become when they made him the centerpiece of the deal for the best Boston outfielder this side of Ted Williams. But, sliding into a left field spot that has been a revolving door in recent years (Oswaldo Cabrera and the army of misfit toys in 2023; Gallo, Hicks, and Benintendi in 2022; Gallo and Clint Frazier in 2021...), Verdugo provides something that the Yankees have lacked in left since Brett Gardner’s COVID-shortened 2020: basic competence.

Since making his MLB debut in 2017 and gaining regular at-bats in 2019, Verdugo has been the model of consistency, accruing between 1.9 and 2.1 fWAR in every season except 2022 (yes, rather amusingly, even 2020 — the closest thing he’s had to a “breakout”). Simply replicating those numbers would be a massive improvement for the Yankees, whose left fielders accrued a league-worst -1.2 fWAR last year. Beyond that, though, there’s reason to believe that the Yankees may be able to coax a career year out of him before he hits free agency at the season’s end.

In an ideal world, Verdugo ought to be a platoon player: over the course of his career, he has posted an .807 OPS against right-handed pitchers, and just a .665 against lefties; he has more home runs against righties (50) than extra-base hits against southpaws (44).

Despite this, the Red Sox consistently slotted him into the lineup near the top, regardless of the handedness of the opposing starter. The Yankees expect to have five outfielders on the active roster, and the two “backups” — Trent Grisham and Giancarlo Stanton — hit lefties better than righties. Even if the Yankees don’t employ a strict platoon, expect manager Aaron Boone to line Verdugo’s rest days with tough lefties, just as he will likely sit Stanton against tough righties.

Additionally, for the first time since 2020, Verdugo is not expected to be an impact bat at the top or in the middle of the lineup from the jump; while Boone did float the idea of him batting leadoff, with DJ LeMahieu for the moment firmly entrenched in that spot, Verdugo has instead mostly hit sixth or seventh, behind Gleyber Torres and Giancarlo Stanton and ahead of Jose Trevino/Austin Wells and Anthony Volpe. Down towards the bottom of the order, his high-contact, low-power should play well, lengthening a lineup that has all too often been top-heavy and overly reliant on Aaron Judge since the juiced ball era.