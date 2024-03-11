2024 MLB Season Preview: Miami Marlins

2023 was a momentous year for the Miami Marlins.

Miami entered the campaign still reeling from Derek Jeter’s sudden departure as CEO during spring training the season before. GM Kim Ng also swung one of the offseason’s most buzzed-about trades, parting with frontline starter Pablo Lopez for a reliable contact bat in Luis Arraez.

If you had told Marlins fans that reigning NL Cy Young Sandy Alcantara would go 7-12 with a 4.14 ERA and 108 ERA+, they would never have believed their squad could make the playoffs. But that’s exactly what happened.

Jesús Luzardo, Braxton Garrett, and the 20-year-old Eury Pérez picked up the slack, each posting an ERA+ above 120. Arraez flirted with .400 in the first half and ended up winning his second consecutive batting title, hitting .354 with a 132 wRC+. Jorge Soler swatted 36 home runs and posted a 126 wRC+. Lefty reliever Tanner Scott had a breakout season, posting a 2.31 ERA and 195 ERA+ across 78 innings. Ng brought in corner infield bats Jake Burger and rental Josh Bell at the deadline, and both got red hot down the stretch. All this culminated in a surprising 84-win finish and a Wild Card spot, their first full-season playoff berth in 20 years.

It also helped that Miami went an MLB-best 33-14 in one-run games, explaining how they made the playoffs while getting outscored by 57 runs over the course of the season. Based on their run differential, Miami’s Pythagorean expected record was 75-87, exactly in line with their preseason FanGraphs projection and far from a playoff team. Even with strong seasons from Arraez and Soler, the Marlins’ offense was dreadful, finishing ahead of only the Guardians, Tigers, White Sox, and Athletics in runs scored.

Miami’s hard-earned shot at October baseball was short-lived; they were swept by Philadelphia in two Wild Card Series games in which they scored just one run apiece.

Offseason recap

Once again, Miami’s offseason was marred by a high-profile departure in the front office. While Ng was still being feted for orchestrating an unlikely postseason run, owner Bruce Sherman attempted to install a president of baseball operations over her. This indignity led Ng to decline her mutual option, creating a power vacuum that was filled when Sherman hired Rays GM Peter Bendix for the president of baseball operations role.

As has become a trend in Miami, Bendix oversaw a departure of talent to free agency. Most notably, Soler opted out of his contract, ultimately signing with San Francisco. Relievers David Robertson and Matt Barnes, starter Johnny Cueto, utilitymen Joey Wendle and Garrett Hampson, catcher Jacob Stallings, and righty bat Yuli Gurriel exited as well.

Bendix provided little salve to a lineup aching for production, trading for journeyman catcher Christian Bethancourt and utilitymen Nick Gordon and Vidal Bruján, as well as inviting former Orioles standout Trey Mancini to spring training after an ugly 2023 with the Cubs. Bendix also signed a one-year deal with shortstop Tim Anderson, who struggled to an MLB-worst 60 wRC+ last year but posted at least 110 wRC+ in each of the previous four seasons.

The offseason’s biggest disappointment came on the pitching front, as Alcantara underwent Tommy John surgery and will miss the 2024 season.

X-factors

The Marlins’ biggest x-factor remains the face of their franchise, Jazz Chisholm Jr. Over his past 157 games, Chisholm has hit 33 home runs and posted a 116 wRC+, proving he can perform at the big-league level. But it took two years for him to reach those numbers as injuries derailed each of his last two campaigns. The 26-year-old is still adjusting to center field as well, where he posted -9 DRS last season after being moved from the infield. His range and arm factor were both well above average, though, providing hope that he can turn into a solid defensive outfielder. If his defense stabilizes and he stays healthy over a full season, Chisholm could finally realize the potential that led Miami to part with Zac Gallen to acquire him.

Even if Chisholm puts it all together, the Marlins will only go as far as their pitching will take them. In Alcantara’s absence, all eyes will turn to Pérez. The six-foot-eight right-hander struck out 108 in just 91.1 innings as a rookie last season, posting a 3.15 ERA and 142 ERA+. Pérez was above the 90th percentile in fastball velocity and whiff percentage last year, indicating his debut performance is unlikely to be a fluke.

The bigger question may be Pérez’s durability and usage. Pérez’s 128 innings between Double-A and the Marlins were by far the most of his professional career, leading Miami to send him down in the middle of the season to limit his workload in hopes he could return for a playoff push. Unfortunately, his season ended in September due to SI joint inflammation. He’s expected to be fully healthy entering this season, but it’s fair to wonder how many innings he’ll be allowed to pitch in the bigs this year.

Best-case scenario

Pérez pitches like a right-handed Randy Johnson, Luzardo and Garrett recreate their stellar 2023 campaigns, incumbent closer A.J. Puk successfully makes the transition to the rotation, and some combination of Edward Cabrera, Trevor Rogers, Ryan Weathers, and Max Meyer round out the deepest rotation in baseball. Scott settles into the full-time closer’s role and whoever doesn’t crack the Opening Day rotation flexes their muscle behind him in the bullpen.

The offense is a bit below league-average but Chisholm gets his first MVP votes, Tim Anderson turns back the clock, Burger establishes himself as a reliable power bat in Soler’s absence, and outfielder Jesús Sánchez builds on a promising 2023 (109 wRC+ in 402 plate appearances). The Marlins’ offense also proves that their success in close games last year was not an aberration but a sustainable product of clutch performance. They don’t compete with the Braves and Phillies for the NL East, but they improve by a couple of wins and clinch a playoff berth earlier than they did in 2023, when there were only two regular-season games left on the schedule as they popped champagne.

In the playoffs, their formula of dominant starting and timely hitting allows Miami to go on an unlikely run reminiscent of last year’s Diamondbacks.

Worst-case scenario

For the Marlins to compete, they will need their pitching to be among the best in baseball. Despite their bevy of pitching talent, Miami’s team ERA was 16th last season. With Alcantara out and Puk’s move to the rotation pulling from an already-alarming lack of bullpen depth, Miami’s pitching takes a nosedive, punctured by Strasburg-esque demotions and skipped starts designed to preserve Pérez’s prized right arm.

Without Soler, the Marlins’ already-atrocious offense plunges even deeper into the abyss. Giving 500 at-bats to the likes of Anderson and Bryan De La Cruz goes about as well as you’d expect, and Chisholm can’t stay on the field consistently enough to be a factor. Burger (-4 DRS last season) and Anderson (-16) form a historically inept left side of the infield as Miami rates near the bottom of the league in pitching, offense, and defense. Pythagoras breathes a sigh of relief as the Marlins’ reign of terror in one-run games comes to an end. Their record aligns more closely with their run differential, relegating Miami to last place in an ascendant NL East.

