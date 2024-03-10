Yankees 9, Braves 8: Soto and Trevi lead the way

“I want to watch that for the next 15 years.”

- John Griffin in our Pinstripe Alley Slack channel immediately after Juan Soto launched one into orbit.

Seriously. Soto is having Juan heck of a spring. And his three-run bomb that gave the Yanks their first lead of the day in Sunday afternoon’s rumble with Atlanta is just the latest evidence that, to riff on Dan Patrick from SportsCenter back in the day, “you can only hope to contain him.”

Clarke Schmidt, making the start for New York, had his first rough outing of the spring today. The Braves roughed him up for four runs in the first inning as Schmidt struggled with his location.

Schmidt really only had two consistent locations in the opening frame: the heart of the strike zone, and nowhere close. After throwing 27 pitches, manager Aaron Boone lifted Schmidt for Joey Gerber, who escaped the first when Jose Trevino, in his first spring game after a calf injury held him out, nailed a runner trying to steal second.

Schmidt was back in the game for the second, with much better results. Leaning on his curveball, the righty whiffed two in the frame en route to a scoreless inning. The third was more of the same with another strikeout and a 9-3 double play on a line drive to Soto with a runner on. That spelled the end of Schmidt’s day. The opening salvo was rough, but once he settled down, he looked great.

New York got on the board in the second. After a Gleyber Torres leadoff single, Giancarlo Stanton ripped a 96-mph fastball into right center field. Notably, to the naked eye, Stanton looked much better on the basepaths than when I last saw him play in late ‘23. An Alex Verdugo infield single followed by a Trevino sacrifice fly cut the Braves’ lead in half before Atlanta finally got out of the inning.

Southpaw Victor González, who came over from the Dodgers with Jorbit Vivas in the deal that sent Trey Sweeney to the West Coast, was the next man out of the ‘pen for Boone and the Yanks. And much like they did to Schmidt, the Braves greeted him rudely. With a runner on first, Atlanta first baseman Luke Williams crushed a González sinker for a two-run dinger.

Juan freaking Soto, man. I don’t know what to say. In the fourth, a walk, a single, and a sac bunt that ended in another single juiced the sacks for DJ LeMahieu, who knocked a seeing-eye single up the middle to score a pair of Yankees. That cut the Atlanta lead to 6-4 with two runners on and brought Soto to the dish.

It’s Soto’s world and we’re just living in it.

Caleb Ferguson, another former Dodger southpaw, hurled a scoreless fifth for the Yanks, passing the baton to the offense. And in his final at-bat of the day, already with a sac fly and a single and run scored, Trevino put an exclamation mark on his spring debut.

In the sixth, Ron Marinaccio took the ball and kept the Dodgers off the board, though he left a pitch up in the zone in the seventh and surrendered a solo dinger. Marinaccio struggled last year and it would be a pleasant development if he regains his form from his 2022 rookie season.

Former Guardian Oscar Gonzalez had a day at the plate for the Bronx Bombers. After tripling earlier, he smoked an RBI line-drive double in the bottom of the seventh to make the Yankee lead 9-7. And if not for a spectacular defensive play at third base in the eighth, he would have had a third extra-base hit and two more ribbies. With the outfield set, it’s unlikely he has a path to the Opening Day roster, but today was a good day.

After Marinaccio, Tanner Tully took over for the final two innings. Tully, who pitched at Triple-A last season before a brief sojourn to the KBO, kept Atlanta off the board in the eighth. He gave up a sacrifice fly in the ninth but brought this one to a close for the Yanks’ sixth win of the Grapefruit League season.

Quick Hits

Stanton remained locked into the game in the sixth, when he collected his second knock of the day, this time turning on a 92-mph heater and pulling it into left field. He hit .201 against fastballs last year and .207 the year before after historically destroying velocity, so a pair of hard hits off fastballs today is a welcome development.

Aaron Judge only had two at-bats before being given a seemingly-early hook, but Jack Curry reported that both Boone and Judge said this was just the plan for Sunday.

Oswaldo Cabrera manned shortstop today. With Oswald Peraza out for a while, Ozzie’s ability to play short could be really important. That said, Curry threw it out there on the broadcast that the Yankees could bring someone in from outside the organization to fill out the roster. With only one opportunity to make a play, it was hard to read how comfortable Cabrera looked, though he has started a handful of career games there.

As a bonus note, the prospect Vivas also saw a little time at the six, which is notable since he last played there in A-ball, three years ago.

Tomorrow will feature a split-squad matchup, with a home game against the Orioles and an away matchup with the Phillies in Clearwater. A couple arms to watch at Triple-A will start, as Will Warren gets Baltimore while Clayton Beeter squares off with Philly. Both games will begin at 1:05pm ET.

Box Score