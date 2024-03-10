New York Yankees vs. Atlanta Braves: Clarke Schmidt vs. AJ Smith-Shawver

Spring training continues apace today as the Yankees face off with Atlanta. Clarke Schmidt will take the ball for the first couple of innings for New York. Keep an eye on his pitch selection, as he’s been working on a new changeup this spring, after last year’s version got clobbered on the rare occasions he threw it. The new iteration is more of a split-change, and it almost certainly can’t be less effective than the old one.

For Atlanta, 21-year-old righty AJ Smith-Shawver gets the start. Atlanta’s seventh-round pick in 2021, he made a handful of starts for the club last season and is considered by many outlets to be the Braves’ best prospect (albeit in a somewhat-depleted system).

Meanwhile, Jose Trevino makes his first appearance of the spring after being sidelined with a calf strain for the past few weeks. He dons the tools of ignorance and bats eighth. With him in the lineup today, it looks a lot like what we’ll probably see on Opening Day.

The only presumptive starter not in today’s lineup is Anthony Volpe. Oswaldo Cabrera will instead man shortstop; Oswald Peraza’s injury only increases the importance of Cabrera’s ability to back up Volpe. We’ll see what parade of reserves follow the starters when it becomes time to remove the latter from the contest.

How to watch

Location: George M. Steinbrenner Field - Tampa, FL

First pitch: 1:05 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES, Bally Sports Southeast

Radio broadcast: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan

Online stream: MLB.tv

For updates, follow us on X and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.