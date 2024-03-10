2024 MLB Season Preview: Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers won 100 games last season. The Los Angeles Dodgers are an improved team for the 2024 campaign. The combination of these statements creates a scenario that’s rather alarming for opponents and pressure-packed for the reigning NL West champs.

Unlike last season, in which the San Diego Padres looked neck and neck with the Dodgers entering the season in the fight to top the west, the gap feels virtually impossible to bridge only a year later.

Los Angeles Dodgers

2023 record: 100-62 (1st, NL West: lost in NLDS)

2024 FanGraphs projection: 93-69 (1st in NL West)

Despite the 100 wins in 2023, the Dodgers still came into this off-season with a lot of questions to answer, particularly regarding the pitching staff. Last season’s success came about despite many health issues with the rotation, which forced Bobby Miller to nearly lead the team in innings, despite not debuting until late May.

Knowing Clayton Kershaw would miss the first half of 2024, at least, and understanding the need to keep recovered Walker Buehler fresh for a postseason run, the front office went to work on adding impact arms.

One of the key acquisitions would come at the cost of the Yankees missing out on a top target, as Yoshinobu Yamamoto took the highest offer on the table and headed out west. The Dodgers also used one of their many young arms that performed well in 2023 as a trade chip. A deal was struck with the Rays, with Ryan Pepiot headlining the trade package for Tyler Glasnow.

Just like that, what was once a position of some concern became one of strength. LA enters the year with a rotation of Yamamoto, Glasnow, Bobby Miller, James Paxton (signed on a one-year deal), and likely Gavin Stone. Whatever you think of this specific group, keep in mind the incoming reinforcements at different points of the season with Clayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler, Emmett Sheehan on the horizon, and a plethora of intriguing arms in the upper minors.

We got to roughly 340 words without talking about Shohei Ohtani and that feels like an insult. However, it was important to begin with the pitching side of things, considering such turnover at the top end.

Ohtani won’t take the mound as a starter in 2024, but as he recovers from offseason surgery, the man with the richest contract in the history of sports will add a third-MVP bat to an already loaded offense.

Often I find myself on the side of preaching caution with hyperbolic statements, but there’ve been few trios as imposing as Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Ohtani in an MLB lineup. Not to mention the depth that Teoscar Hernández brings to the middle part of the order, along with Dodger stalwarts like Max Muncy and Will Smith.

With the positives out of the way, a point of question projected before the start of the season has already reared its head in spring training, with the team’s defense showing some holes. The left side of the infield has been a concern, with Muncy failing to provide much stability on that side of the ball. Muncy is being forced onto the infield dirt more, with the DH spot spoken for.

Gavin Lux, a second baseman by trade in the bigs, was originally set to cover shortstop in the post-Corey Seager era. A year off a torn ACL, it was understandable to wonder how he’d come back, and the answer has not been good. The spring showed enough to prompt Roberts to make a move before Opening Day. Betts will now be the primary shortstop, and Lux will move to second. It remains to be seen if that’s a temporary fix or more of a question down the line.

Whatever happens, with enough offensive firepower elsewhere from their superstars, if Lux’s defensive issues persist, it stands to reason that the front office will get acquire an infielder that can provide solid defense up the middle. Muncy, on the other hand, is established at third and there isn’t much wiggle room.

There isn’t a ton to report on the bullpen apart from the standard yearly turnover. Evan Phillips and Brusdar Graterol remain a formidable one-two punch, and veterans Daniel Hudson and Blake Treinen look healthy through spring, both capable of playing pivotal roles down the stretch.

Looking at the NL West, you see a depleted San Diego Padres team, a solid but unspectacular Arizona Diamondbacks squad (NLDS nemesis does not division contender make), and the San Francisco Giants with the ceiling of a Wild Card contender. All that supports the expectation that the Dodgers will breeze through the regular season, possibly fighting with the Atlanta Braves for the top seed in the NL. However, for better or worse, this team will be judged by what they do in October.

