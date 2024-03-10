Around the Empire: Yankees news - 3/10/24

CBS Sports | R.J. Anderson: We got bad news on the Oswald Peraza front yesterday, with Aaron Boone confirming that the young infielder would miss six to eight weeks with a strain in his right shoulder. It’s an awful start to a pivotal season for Peraza, whose status with the team going forward is uncertain. Once a top prospect, Peraza struggled in short stints at the major league level last year and now must overcome an injury before trying once again to entrench himself in the Yankee lineup.

New York Daily News | Peter Sblendorio: The Yankees have a number of high-profile veterans, which means they also have quite a few players nearing milestones every year. Among them are Aaron Judge and Juan Soto, who could reach 300 and 200 career home runs, respectively, with big power seasons. Gerrit Cole could also become the 266th pitcher to reach 150 wins with just five victories in 2024, and Giancarlo Stanton can break into the top 50 in career homers with 30 dingers.

FanGraphs | David Laurila: It’s a relatively light Yankees news day, so here’s a broader article in which Laurila spoke with current players and asked them to compare the way they consume baseball now with the way they did growing up. There’s a wide range of answers; some players watched loads of baseball growing up and hardly watch at all when they’re not playing now, while some read all about the game now when they didn’t growing up. Some pore over stats, some don’t look at them. I think it goes to show that just as there are a million different ways for fans to be fans, there are just as many ways for the players themselves to be fans.