Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/10/24

We’ve reached the end of another week of camp, and though the Yankees haven’t faced too much injury adversity, they finally saw a player go down for a significant chunk of time. Oswald Peraza will miss 6 to 8 weeks with a shoulder problem, and even he wasn’t slated to start for New York, he still figured into their plans as a depth piece. All the reports that the Yankees were kicking the tires on several veteran infielders now seem to have a more thorough explanation.

It’s another matinee today, and ahead of the game, check out Estevão’s preview of the vaunted Dodgers’ 2024 season, as well as Matt’s look at the milestones Anthony Rizzo could hit this year, and Andrew’s review of this week’s SB Nation Reacts, touching on Giancarlo Stanton’s future with the Yankees. And after the game, John will take his weekly spin around Yankees social media.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Atlanta Braves

Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

TV: YES, Bally Sports Southeast

Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, FL

Questions/Prompts:

1. What are the odds Oswald Peraza will be able to establish himself with the Yankees in his career?

2. Will you watch any of the Oscars tonight?