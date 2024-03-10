Fans lean toward Giancarlo Stanton remaining a Yankee next year

There were no MLB-wide SB Nation Reacts questions to ask in the poll this week, but I did ask a few Yankees-centric prompts back on Tuesday.

The first concerned Giancarlo Stanton. The oft-maligned slugger suffered a steep decline in 2023, and since he’s so defensively limited, the pressure is on for a rebound to at least respectability in 2024. Even with the Marlins kicking in $30 million the rest of the way, the Yankees are on the hook for $98 million of Stanton’s contract, which is guaranteed through the end of the 2027 season.

Acknowledging that there is a very low chance the Yankees would cut ties with Stanton with so much time left, we looked ahead in the crystal ball to the 2024-25 offseason. At this point, the former NL MVP would have three years and $66 million still owed by the Yankees. So is there a chance that New York might cut ties with him after 2024, as they did to Aaron Hicks in 2023? Over half of our respondents said no:

There might have been just enough uncertainty baked in here to give the vote of confidence. It’s understandable given the potential factors in the mix that could keep Stanton in pinstripes, especially since we can only speculate how his 2024 will play out. And even if he has another season like 2023, that would still easily be the biggest contract surrendered to a DFA in baseball history. Maybe another team would pick up a few million via trade to help, but it’s hard to envision.

The most likely scenario does see the Yankees trying to ride it out with Stanton for at least a little longer beyond this year. Nonetheless, as the 45 percent voting the other way indicate, the clock is ticking.

As for the other question, we were curious to see who Yankees fans would pick to be the AL East favorite. The defending champs got the nod, but only by plurality:

The 101-win Orioles from 2023 are probably the safe pick here. They’re still bursting with young talent, and while there are question marks on the pitching staff, there’s a general confidence that their core will carry the day. Since the Yankees have pitching questions of their own, adding Juan Soto to the lineup wasn’t even enough for fans to say that they were the team to beat. The margin is close, and I’d say that the perpetually annoying three-percent Rays are much closer to Baltimore and New York than this poll might suggest.

What are your thoughts?