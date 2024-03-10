Yankees Social Media Spotlight: It’s K-9 Week

Spring training is half over, and everyone around the game of baseball — players, fans, broadcasters, and bloggers alike — are counting down the days until the glorious holiday that is Opening Day. When they aren’t getting ready for the season, what have our favorite Yankees been getting up to? Let’s find out!

Michael Kay-9

We start this week not with a member of the Yankees, but with the YES Network’s play-by-play guy, Michael Kay, who shared this photo with his dog on his Twitter last Sunday.

Sunday vibes with my pup. pic.twitter.com/9wcFoszjs9 — Michael Kay (@RealMichaelKay) March 3, 2024

The Yankees Twitter sphere noted that this looked like an album cover, and Kay himself shared an artistic recreation.

Major props to @CasaYanks for this illustration. I wish I looked this tough, but a guy can dream, right? Perfect depiction of Butter. pic.twitter.com/not8CLUFRO — Michael Kay (@RealMichaelKay) March 7, 2024

Rocket Bananas

Roger Clemens, who came in at No. 45 in our offseason Top 100 Yankees list, returned to the mound yesterday for the first time since a two-game cameo with the Sugar Land Skeeters back in 2012. He was a sprightly 50 back then, compared to 61 now. But just like fellow Houston icon Roy Oswalt, the Rocket made an appearance for the Savannah Bananas, who played at Minute Maid Park last night.

7x Cy Young Award Winner, Roger Clemens, takes the mound for the Savannah Bananas at Minute Maid Park. pic.twitter.com/Rc5ZT3sAdj — Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) March 10, 2024

Nestor’s Nasty Cleats

You’ve heard of denim jeans, denim jackets, and denim shorts. Well, yesterday, Nestor Cortes tried to inaugurate a new fashion trend: the denim cleat — or, as the Yankees Twitter account liked to call it, “Jeats.”

Jorts ❌

Jeats ✅ pic.twitter.com/jevLhj8NuF — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 9, 2024

Look, I’m neither a fashion expert nor opposed to trying new things...but honestly, if I saw these before Nestor rocked them on the diamond, I would’ve told him to leave them in his locker. Unfortunately for him, it was not me that condemned him for his fashion hubris, but the baseball gods, who allowed the Twins to batter him around like it was 2019 all over again.

Rookie hunts for votes

Speaking of dogs — Rookie, the bat dog of former Yankees Double-A affiliate Trenton Thunder, needed your help this week. He was a finalist for the Dog Awards’ Mascot of the Year Award, going up against the UConn Husky. Yes, the Husky is the best part of UConn — and I say this as a supporter of Big East basketball — but come on, Rookie is the quintessential animal mascot of the 21st century.

Rookie fell short but graciously congratulated the Jonathan the Husky on his victory.

Marcus Stroman sure likes the pinstripes

Another week, another post from Marcus Stroman’s Instagram, where he has a massive smile on his face in every picture. The guy clearly loves being a Yankee.

Anthony and Gleyber in the kitchen

The Yankees’ double play combo of Anthony Volpe and Gleyber Torres were spotted in the kitchen this week, making some fresh-baked...glove?

Gleyber Torres and Anthony Volpe in the kitchen breaking their gloves in



(via @TorresGleyber) pic.twitter.com/pFnuIrXfhc — MLB (@MLB) March 3, 2024

Hmm, apparently putting your glove in the oven is the newest way infielders are trying to speed up the process of breaking their glove in. Personally, I think that’s just a fast way to make your glove smell like burnt chicken fingers and mac and cheese, but then again, I’m a teacher and a historian, not a professional baseball player, so maybe there’s something to it.

Hughes gets Philological

Former Yankees pitcher Phil Hughes tossed out a question that was on his mind a lot this week:

Something has been bothering me lately…



When did we stop speaking with a British accent? Founding fathers undoubtedly spoke with one, as did their kids, and their kids presumably.



When did the chain break?? I’m torn up — Phil Hughes (@PJHughes45) March 6, 2024

I hope you’re reading this, Phil, because I have an answer for you — as it turns out, the question itself is a bit of a misnomer. In the 18th century, there was no such thing as a British accent; rather, regional accents throughout the British isles demonstrated both where a person was from and what status they held. The accent of the colonies, however, differed from these entirely, and instead represented a melting pot of both regional accents and foreign accents, a melting pot that was recognizable even in the 17th and 18th centuries. Furthermore, British accents were in the middle of a great transformation during the colonial period; this is why many puns and rhyme schemes found in the plays and poems of Shakespeare no longer work in modern English.

Accents, like dialects and languages, are a fluid thing, constantly evolving. When did Latin evolve into Italian, French, and Spanish? It’s impossible to pinpoint a date, and the fact that a new language had evolved was only clear much later and with the benefit of hindsight. It’s the same thing with dialects and accents.

“I can see clearly now, the rain is gone”

Last but not least, Josh Donaldson retired this week.