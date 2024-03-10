The 2024 season could be a milestone-filled one for Anthony Rizzo

The 2023 season is probably not one that Anthony Rizzo will have fondest memories of. He got off to a very hot start, putting up a .880 OPS with 11 home runs through May 28th. However, he slumped pretty hard after that, almost certainly because of something that happened on that May 28th end point.

That day, he was clearly shaken up after a collision with Fernando Tatis Jr. while covering first base after a pickoff throw. While he did miss a few days after that, Rizzo mostly tried to keep playing and proceeded to OPS .496 over the rest of the games he played. He was eventually shut down after it was discovered that the collision had given him a concussion — which watching the play in retrospect, yeah, no duh — and he was still dealing with after-effects from that.

Going into 2024, Rizzo appears to have bounced back and there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic that his struggles last year were just a blip from a freak accident. It’s just spring training, but he has hit fairly well in the exhibition season so far.

Should he stay healthy, it seems like there’s a really good chance this will become a more productive and memorable year for Rizzo. If that happens, there’s a chance he’ll set some personal milestones.

There’s one very notable milestone that Rizzo is closing in on, and very well could reach even if he deals with injuries and struggles again. Coming into 2024, he is at 295 home runs, putting him five short of being the 160th (or 161st, as Andrew McCutchen is at 299) player to ever crack the 300 home run mark. The 300-home run club is far from a guarantee of Hall of Fame status or anything like that, but if you look at the list of players who’ve reached that, there’s not a lot of randoms. If you get to 300, it generally means that you’ve been a good player for a long time.

Considering that every season he’s played at least 50 games in — including both last year and the COVID-shortened 2020, he’s gotten to at least double digits, you’d have to think that he can reach five homers without much trouble.

One milestone that is attainable for Rizzo but isn’t as close to a guarantee is the career 1000 RBI mark. The first baseman comes into this year at 930 for his career, a solid but not impossible 70 short of cracking four figures. Should he get there, he would be at least the 305th player to reach that milestone. (Like with McCutchen in home runs, there are also a couple players that could beat him to that mark first and make him somewhere between #306-309.)

A 70-RBI season would be a bit more difficult than just swatting five home runs, but it certainly is doable. The injuries dinged his total last season, but in 2022, he got to 75 in 130 games. He recorded at least 78 every year between 2013-2019. While he’s not quite at his peak as he was then, you’d think that hitting behind Juan Soto and Aaron Judge would give him plenty of chances throughout the year.

Lastly, there’s one all-time leaderboard list that he has a chance to make another seismic move on: that’s right, the all-time hit-by-pitch list.

Last year, our own Joshua Diemert tried to figure out just how high Rizzo could end up on the all-time HBP list by the time his career is done, and there is a non-zero chance that he could play long enough to set the record. However in this season in particular, he could possibly surpass Dan McGann, who played from 1896-1908, for seventh all-time. Rizzo comes in at 213, while McGann sits at 230. Even in his injury-shortened season last year, Rizzo managed to draw 12 HBPs, and has been hit 20 or more times in six different years. Seventh is probably as high as he can reach this year as catching #6 — Ron Hunt — would require him to match his career single-season high of 30.

It’s not as notable, but another figure he could reach is 800 walks, as Rizzo currently is on 754 BB. The greatest milestone of all would of course be for Rizzo to add to his World Series ring collection, but these individual ones would also be nice to watch.